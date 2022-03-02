‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ Tributes Nightbirde Following Singer’s Death

The America’s Got Talent community is mourning the loss of the contestant, Jane Marczewski, otherwise known as Nightbirde. Marczweski died following a four-year battle with cancer. To honor her legacy, the Extreme spinoff showed a tribute video for the 31-year-old at the end of Monday’s episode.

Nightbirde passed away on February 19 after battling breast cancer that spread to her lungs, liver and spine. During her first audition on America’s Got Talent, Marczewski earned the Golden Buzzer from judge Simon Cowell. At the time, she performed an original song, “It’s Okay,” which spoke to her experience with the illness. Even though she had to drop out of the competition because of her health, she remained a national sensation for her breathtaking voice and unwaveringly positive demeanor.

“I have a two percent chance of survival, but two percent is not zero percent. Two percent is something, and I wish people knew how amazing it is,” Marczewski said during her audition.

Following the usual America’s Got Talent: Extreme screening, the show presented a title card that read, “In Memory of Jane ‘Nightbirde’ Marczewski.”

The card also included a picture of the smiling songstress in black and white.

‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant’s Family Releases Statement Following Death

Major media outlets were the first to report the America’s Got Talent contestant’s death. However, Jane Marczewski’s family still came forward with their own official statement confirming their loss.

“Many remember her from America’s Got Talent, where she performed her song ‘It’s OK’ and inspired millions of people around the globe with her messages of faith and never giving up. Those who knew her, enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor,” the family shared. “She had a witty joke for every occasion — even if the joke was on her. Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave to so many through her music and the strength she found in Jesus. We thank everyone for their messages of love and support.”

Jane’s brother, Mitch, has started a GoFundMe to create a memorial foundation. Their efforts will support cancer research as well as families in need of financial assistance to receive the necessary treatments.

“The proceeds from this fund will be used to honor Jane’s memory by allowing her dream and inspiration to impact millions of others,” Mitch wrote on the foundation’s GoFundMe page.

Of course, Mitch knew better than anyone the imprint that his sister left on the world since her debut on the America’s Got Talent stage.

“Those who knew her enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor. She had a witty joke for every occasion — even if the joke was on her. Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she communicated through her music and the strength she found in Jesus,” he added.