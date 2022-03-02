‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’: Watch Contestant Land the Golden Buzzer

When it comes to “America’s Got Talent: Extreme,” nothing is quite as exhilarating as the moment a judge smacks that Golden Buzzer.

Suddenly, a massive flurry of confetti, fireworks, and electrifying yellow lights all erupt on the center stage. It’s a moment each contestant reams of happening when they audition for the show. It only happens to a select few, however. Here’s the most recent Golden Buzzer on “America’s Got Talent: Extreme.”

On Monday, February 28, the show aired the second episode of the new spin-off series. One of the contestants happened to be Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders. There’s no question that the group had quite the wow-worthy performance full of stunts off high ramps and a particularly deadly-looking ride in a spherical cage.

Well, it seems as though Terry Crew was particularly impressed, seeing as he made it his Golden Buzzer choice on this “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” episode

“The cage of death was my first love with danger. The cage of death is a cage made of metal with motorbikes constantly spinning in the same direction. The G4s push you against the cage so the bike doesn’t fall off. It’s one of the most dangerous stunts in the world. It’s been proven to be lethal. Some people unfortunately lost their life,” Alfredo Silva said prior to showing off the stunt. He is continuing a family legacy in this incredibly dangerous act. He watched his father and grandfather perform similar acts. Luckily, he has a team that he quite literally trusts with his life.

The literal cage of death wasn’t enough though. In addition to that, the team has people leaping over the cage from ramps.

The result was enough to make us feel dizzy through the screen. The two in the cage are spinning around at high speeds, yet somehow managing not to collide. Not to mention, they managed to fit three bikes in that tiny death contraption. Also, you have people doing epic flips over the cage the whole time. It’s hard to know where to look for this “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” act.

“I nearly had five heart attacks during that performance. That was one of the most incredible things I’ve ever seen in my life,” Simon Cowell said after. Terry Crews quickly called them the “definition of what this show is” before taping that buzzer.

Some others disagreed with making this the buzzer-earning act. Although very impressive, this is a rather common motorcycle act. Some thought watching a 90-year-old woman ride through flaming wood with her grandson that night was perhaps more deserving. The show has to equally balance that wow factor and creativity, which isn’t something we can all agree on.

“America’s Got Talent: Extreme” airs new episodes on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET. Seeing as it’s only two episodes in, we’ve got a lot more epic stunts to witness.