‘America’s Got Talent’ Fans Emotionally Mourn Nightbirde’s Death

“America’s Got Talent” fans continue to mourn for Jane Marczewski, AKA Nightbirde, who passed away from cancer this past weekend.

Nightbirde’s music uplifted and inspired many, as did her journey to get on the show. Unfortunately, Nightbirde had to drop out of “America’s Got Talent” midway through the season to focus on her health. She wrote a beautiful original song called “It’s Okay” that earned her a Golden Buzzer and a spot in the live shows. But she never had a chance to participate.

When TMZ dropped the news yesterday, thousands of fans took to social media to mourn the loss of the incredible singer. Some, like this Twitter user, especially remembered her audition, which caused “America’s Got Talent” judge Simon Cowell to cry.

Others remembered the story she told about her cancer journey. According to TMZ, Nightbirde was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017. She eventually beat that cancer, but it came back in 2019. At that time, doctors told Nightbirde that she had three to six months to live, and only a two percent chance of survival.

But the “America’s Got Talent” star beat back that cancer as well until it returned this past fall in 2021. By the time she passed away on Sunday, the cancer had spread to her lungs, spine, and liver.

One fan honored Nightbirde with a drawing of her at her audition, as well as a quote she liked to say. “You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy.”

The Twitter user captioned the post, “She used her ‘2% chance of survival’ by living her best life and inspiring millions. Rest in power, @_nightbirde.”

She used her "2% chance of survival" by living her best life and inspiring millions. Rest in power, @_nightbirde.

Nightbirde had many authentic and powerful sayings. A different Twitter user shared another quote from the singer. As well as side-by-side pictures from Nightbirde’s first audition to her announcement that she had to drop out of the show due to her health.

“Life doesn’t always give breaks to those that deserve it, but we knew that already,” the quote reads.

RIP Nightbirde

More Tributes Pour in For ‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Nightbirde

The “America’s Got Talent” community came out in force to honor and mourn Nightbirde’s passing. The show’s official Twitter account also shared an image of Jane from her audition, along with a message.

“Your voice, your story, and your message touched millions. Nightbirde will always be a member of the AGT family. Rest In Peace, Jane,” the caption on the post read.

Actress Ming-Na Wen shared the show’s post and commented, “RIP, Nightbirde. Thank you for your gift of song & spirit. Condolences to your loved ones. Your song, ‘It’s OK’ will always move and inspire me.”

A different Twitter user said, “So sad to see this. She was from my home state of Ohio. Fly high Nightbirde.”

The world won’t be the same without her presence, but her music and story will stick with us always.