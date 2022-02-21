‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Jane ‘Nightbirde’ Marczewski Dead at 31 After Cancer Battle

“America’s Got Talent” star Jane “Nightbirde” Marczewski, whose voice and music inspired many, has died of cancer at just 31 years old.

A direct source told TMZ that she passed away on Sunday, Feb. 20. By that point, the cancer had spread to her lungs, spine, and liver, though she was receiving treatment.

Nightbirde made an incredible impression on the “America’s Got Talent” audiences and judges during her audition. She sang an original piece called “It’s Okay” that moved Simon Cowell to tears and caused him to hit his Golden Buzzer. But before Nightbirde could join the live shows, she had to drop out from the show and focus on her health.

Per TMZ, Nightbirde was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2017. She survived that, only for cancer to return in 2019. Doctors at the time told Nightbirde she had a two percent chance of survival and only three to six months to live. The “America’s Got Talent” star beat the cancer again before it returned in 2021, during the airing of the reality show.

But she never gave up her dreams to be a singer. Nightbirde released several singles in 2021, including the song she used in her “America’s Got Talent” audition. She never got a chance to sign with a label, but fans will always remember her beautiful music.

‘America’s Got Talent’ Family Mourns Passing of Jane ‘Nightbirde’ Marczewski

Since the announcement of Jane ‘Nightbirde’ Marczewski’s death, “America’s Got Talent” fans and judges have expressed their sorrow for her passing. Howie Mandell was one of the first to post on Twitter after the news dropped today.

“@_nightbirde was such a bright inspirational light in all our lives. we must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to have met, heard, and known her,” Mandell wrote in his post.

Other “America’s Got Talent” fans soon mourned for Nightbirde. “Nightbirde from #AGT passed away, this hurts,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

A different fan said, “She used her ‘2% chance of survival’ by living her best life and inspiring millions. Rest in power, @_nightbirde.”

“RIP @_nightbirde you were an incredible, radiant force of positivity. Truly remarkable,” someone else said.

On Instagram, “America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crewes also posted a tribute to the 31-year-old star. “We are saddened to learn about @_nightbirde’s Passing. Our Condolences go to her Closest Family & Friends in This difficult time. We Love you, Nightbirde,” Crews captioned the post. He included a photo of Nightbirde at her audition.

