‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Howie Mandel Mourns the Loss of Former Contestant Nightbirde

The America’s Got Talent community lost an incredibly bright star and loving soul – Jane Marczewski, the artist otherwise known as Nightbirde. Originally, Nightbirde gave her debut performance in Season 16. At that time, the songstress performed her original song, “It’s Okay,” which she wrote in response to her journey through cancer treatments. That night, AGT judge Simon Cowell awarded Nightbirde with the Golden Buzzer, fast-tracking her to the next round of the competition.

Unfortunately, Marczewski soon withdrew from America’s Got Talent because cancer had spread to her lungs, liver and spine. On February 21, Nightbirde passed away at the age of 31 due to the complications of her illness.

Now, fellow America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel has come out with his own statement on the former contestant’s untimely passing.

“@_nightbirde was such a bright inspirational light in all our lives.we must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics,” Mandel wrote. “As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to to have met, heard and known her.”

Prior to her death, Marczewski became an official artist on Spotify. By the end of 2021, Nighbirde had more than 8 million streams and 926,000 listeners. Meanwhile, on iTunes, the America’s Got Talent contestant reached No. 8 on pop charts for her song, “New Year’s Eve (The Remix).”

Fans Respond to ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant’s Passing

Of course, the America’s Got Talent community was just as disheartened to hear the tragic news about the songstress cancer warrior. For a while, Nightbirde showed signs of improvement during her treatments, but ultimately, the illness was too strong. In response to Mandel’s message about Marczewski, fans spoke to the impact that the artist had made on the world.

“I’m thankful that she made it to AGT before she had to leave us, so that we could come to know about her,” one watcher wrote. “She will always be an inspiration for any of us, but especially for those who have to face this dreaded sickness. Condolences to all of her loved ones.”

Another shared, “I had never heard of her but after watching the video from AGT I’m a wreck. Her song really spoke to me. It’s like this giant hug from God saying it’s okay to feel lost. I wish she’d had time to record more songs. Her death is a huge loss to the world. Prayers for her family.”

“Was hoping against hope that Jane would beat the cancer,” a third said. “She was a beacon of light in an increasingly dark world. She will always be remembered for her talent, and, above all, her refusal to give up and ability to encourage others in the face of adversity.”