‘America’s Got Talent’: Nightbirde’s Family Releases Moving Statement After Her Death

“America’s Got Talent” star Jane Marczewski’s family has released a beautiful statement and video from Jane herself on her social media pages.

Jane, also known as Nightbirde, competed in the latest season of “America’s Got Talent” and earned a Golden Buzzer. Unfortunately, her battle with cancer forced her to drop out of the competition before she could go to the live shows. This past weekend, she passed away from the illness.

Nightbirde’s family released a statement about her death earlier today. They posted a picture of the statement on Twitter as well as in the caption of an Instagram post. The Instagram post also included a video of Jane that discussed the process of grieving.

“It’s like JANE knew the words she needed to leave us with before she left,” her family wrote in the Instagram caption. “We hope her words comfort you all as you mourn. ‘Grieving is the soul’s way of saying [this person] MATTERED. Here is a statement from Jane’s family.”

The statement reads, “After a four-year battle with cancer, Jane Kristen Marczewski, also known as Nightbirde, passed away on February 19th, 2022. Many remember her from ‘America’s Got Talent,’ where she performed her hit song ‘It’s OK’ and inspired millions of people around the globe with her messages of faith and never giving up.

“Those who knew her enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor. She had a witty joke for every occasion—even if the joke was on her,” the statement continued. “Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave to so many through her music and the strength she found in Jesus.”

That concluded the family’s statement. Below it, the caption continued, “As you all can imagine, the outpouring of love and support for JANE is massive. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the top link in the bio for her family to continue to honor JANE and her legacy. We love you so much, JANE!”

See the “America’s Got Talent’ star’s beautiful video for yourself below.

‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Jane Marczewski’s Family Opens ‘Nightbirde Foundation’

Yesterday, “America’s Got Talent” star Jane Marczewski’s family announced started a GoFundMe to raise money for a future “Nightbirde Foundation.”

Mitch Marczewski explained the purpose of the fund in the description. “We are raising funds in honor of Jane in order to create a memorial foundation to donate to cancer research & give grants/support to those who may be unable to afford the treatment they need. The proceeds from this fund will be used to honor Jane’s memory by allowing her dream and inspiration to impact millions of others.”

As of Feb. 22 at 1 p.m., the family had raised more than $4,400 of a $500,000 goal.