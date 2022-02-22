‘America’s Got Talent’s Terry Crews Says Nightbirde’s Death ‘Affected Us All’

“America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews shared a very special message about the late singer Nightbirde, who died this past weekend.

Nightbirde, born Jane Marczewski, competed in Season 16 of “America’s Got Talent” and earned a Golden Buzzer. But she dropped out of the competition when her health took a turn for the worse. This past Sunday, she lost her battle with cancer.

Tributes to the “America’s Got Talent” star have poured in, and now Crews has a message about Nightbirde’s impact and legacy. He spoke to PEOPLE earlier today about the late singer.

“I have to tell you the thing she said on stage which was, ‘You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy.’ It was one of the most inspirational things I’ve ever witnessed in my life,” Crews told the outlet.

“The obstacles which she was facing in the middle of all of this and she just showed nothing but happiness, nothing but gratefulness for every moment — it just really reminded me just what life is all about,” Crews continued.

“And the fact that she passed, it made me just go, ‘My God. She blessed the Earth like an angel would,’ and that’s all I can say,” the “America’s Got Talent” host said. “We love her. The AGT Family is truly a family and we were following her throughout this whole thing and she’s in Heaven and that’s all I can say.”

‘America’s Got Talent’ Host Terry Crews Discusses ‘Lesson’ Learned From Nightbirde

During his conversation with PEOPLE, “America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews mentioned how it felt when he heard about Nightbirde’s passing.

“We love her. Our condolences to her family,” he started off by saying. “Just hearing that news today, it was very, very emotional. It still is. She affected everyone. Everyone! In the most positive, life-affirming way. It was so beautiful.”

He’s not wrong. Nightbirde’s original song, “It’s Okay,” brought tears to everyone’s eyes when she sang it for her “America’s Got Talent” audition. All of her music was beautiful and heartfelt, and she had an amazing voice. Her story inspired thousands, even those who didn’t watch the show proper.

But Crews hopes that “America’s Got Talent” can honor Nightbirde’s legacy, in some way, for the upcoming season of the show.

“We have a new season of AGT coming up and I think it would be great to do something to just really highlight who she is, what she is,” Crews explained. “She never stopped making music. She never, ever stopped! You know what I mean? Oh my God, it’s just inspirational — and a lesson.”

That lesson, he added, is “just how to live our lives and really enjoy and go for everything that you know while you’re here and she did that. She did that.”

Nightbirde did do that. We can only hope to follow our own dreams in her honor.