Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes To Host 2022 Oscars

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes are the official hosts of the 2022 Oscars. The big award show reportedly hasn’t had a host for the past three years.

According to Variety, the three comics will join forces on the stage of the 94th annual Oscars, which will take place on March 27th. Variety also reports that producer Will Packer has been in meetings trying to find the “right recipe” for the big awards night. The latest news comes just after Mad Man star Jon Hamm exited talks over the weekend.

The latest news about the host comes less than a week after actor-comedian Leslie Jordan and actress Tracee Ellis Ross hosted the announcement of the 94th Oscars nominations in all 23 Academy Award categories. Among those garnishing the most nominations is Netflix’s The Power of the Dog. As previously reported, the film was nominated in 12 categories. Dune comes in second with 10 nominations.

Meanwhile, Variety’s reveal also comes just after Seth Rogen criticized the Oscars. He asked if anyone actually really cares about the long-time running award show.“I don’t get why movie people care so much if other people care what awards we give ourselves. To me, maybe people just don’t care. I don’t care who wins the automobile awards. No other industry expects everyone to care about what awards they shower upon themselves.”

Kevin Hart Stepped Down as the Last Host of the Oscars in 2019

Following the news that Kevin Hart was named the host of the 2019 Oscars, the comedian and actor reportedly stepped down from the position. According to People, Hart was asked by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to apologize for the homophobic tweets he made in the past. However, Hart refused the request.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscars,” Hart stated in a December 2018 tweet. “This is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past. I’m sorry that I hurt people. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring together. Not tear us apart. Much love and appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.”

Billy Crystal, who has hosted the Oscars nine times over the years, told the media outlet that the host is a vital part of the show. “To me, a show needs a host. You need a center. Let’s face it, after the first 40 minutes, four out of five people have lost. By the end of the night, the winners are all backstage and you’re dealing with disgruntled people who are disappointed. You want to make them feel good and the home audience to stay with the show.”

Crystal went on to add that he has many great memories of hosting the Oscars. “It was a history of cinema for me.”