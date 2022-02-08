Antonio Brown Announces He’s President of Kanye West’s Donda Sports With $2 Million Super Bowl Suite

American football wide-receiver Antonio Brown reveals he will serve as president of Kanye West’s Donda Sports initiative. Brown is a former football player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But, the team let him go in January after he made a famous shirtless exit halfway through a Jets game.

Brown made the announcement on his Instagram page showing an invoice for a whopping $2.2 million. The sum will secure seats for the Super Bowl on Sunday; $2 million for the owner’s suite and $195,000 for six VIP passes.

“WE THE OWNERS NOW! Donda is about ownership, empowerment, and discovering the next superheroes. This is for the people who counted us out, for everyone who said we can’t— we say WE WILL,” Brown captioned his post.

“As President, it was important to me to book the Donda Suite for this year’s SUPERBOWL LVI. This is a game meant to be watched together. This is the love and unity we need to push. THIS IS FOR THE KIDS, OUR NEXT GENERATION!!!”

Antonio Brown says Donda Will Be for kids and families

The 33-year-old says the Donda Sports Initiative will host a variety of family-friendly events over the weekend, “inviting kids with their families to the game.”

“Let’s give people the Donda Experience,” Antonio Brown wrote. “It’s A Family Affair.”

A press release announced Brown’s newly appointed role with Donda Sports earlier this month. The statement also mentions the former Pro Bowler will “bring an athlete’s perspective to all aspects of the organization.”

Additionally, the official statement highlights the brand’s missions statement. It reads: “Donda Sports was founded with the vision of providing holistic support to athletes during and beyond their sport’s career.”

In an interview with Complex last month, Brown said, “We’re just excited about the Donda Sports brand, and making this thing a competitive sports brand to the athletes. I don’t think there are a lot of fashion lines for athletes, wearing fashionable and comfortable clothes, so with a guy like Kanye West, being able to partner with him and work with him to provide more creative, genius ideas for fashion looks for athletes in general… I’m just grateful for the opportunity here soon, to share what we’ve got with the world. And you guys are hearing it first, we got some exciting things to look forward to this year.”

In the same Complex interview, Brown revealed that he’s been contacted by several NFL teams hinting at a possible “opportunity to play again” in the NFL.

After his dramatic departure from the Buccaneers, Antonio Brown can now be seen hanging with Kanye West and Ye’s girlfriend, Julia Fox.

Super Bowl LVI will take place in Los Angeles this Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.