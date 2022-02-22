Antonio Brown Calls Out Buccaneers, Tom Brady in Instagram Rant

Weeks have passed since Antonio Brown’s infamous exit from the field and the Buccaneers, but the former Tampa Bay wide receiver is just as upset as ever about the incident.

On his Instagram story, Brown posted a photo of an X-ray of his ankle injury. Overtop of the image, the former Buccaneers player posted a message that blamed the coaches and the team for making him play on an injured ankle.

“They tried to hurt me intentionally,” Antonio Brown wrote. “Sent me out there after knowing I was still hurt.”

He also pointed a finger at Tom Brady, who recommended him for the Buccaneers when he switched teams.

“Tom said he would throw it if I came to play hurt, I came,” Brown continued. “He didn’t throw it, imagine being hurt, having to play through this and being lied (to) too.”

“Coach said if I couldn’t run on this, get the f–k out of there,” Brown claimed.

He concluded the post with a few more expletives and a message to the NFL, “Still caint stop me @nfl.”

NFL Fans Aren’t Supportive of Antonio Brown’s Latest Claims

But NFL fans aren’t as receptive to Antonio Brown’s reasoning as they initially were when he first walked off the field. Initially, many people sympathized with Brown in fear that his meltdown was a symptom of brain damage and deteriorated mental health. Now, though, it seems the tides have turned as many are poking holes in his story.

In response to the most recent photo from the former wide receiver, one NFL fan pointed out that the date o the X-ray was October 25. Two months later, in a game against the Carolina Panthers on December 26, “AB leads the team in targets, catches & yards on 12/26.”

The fan continued, “It’s only after, when Bucs deny his request of paying him incentive bonuses BEFORE he actually reaches them that he has his NY meltdown!”

Does @AB84 think everyone is stupid? Date of xray clearly reads 10/25. 2 MONTHS LATER, AB leads the team in targets, catches & yards on 12/26. It's only after, when Bucs deny his request of paying him incentive bonuses BEFORE he actually reaches them that he has his NY meltdown! pic.twitter.com/M6qk79NFES — TBRey13 (@TBRey13) February 21, 2022

Former Buc Maintains Positive Image of Tom Brady

Despite Antonio Brown’s recent criticisms, it seems that he still regards Tom Brady with a high degree of respect. Previously, Brown has devoted several posts on Instagram to commemorate his time with the all-star quarterback.

When news of Brady’s official retirement broke, Brown posted a video in which he detailed his time with his “big brother.”

“Congratulations to the @tombrady,” Antonio Brown wrote in the caption. “I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to play with you, thank you for enabling me to continue my career in my darkest times and helping me become a champion. I am thankful for your leadership and winning mentality to make people around you better #APG #Boomin #TB12 #kumbaya.”

Also, in a past episode of the Full Send podcast, Brown shared, “To me, a friend is someone who’s got your back. Not everybody in sports is going to be your friend. Tom Brady’s my friend why? Because I’m a good football player. He needs me to play football. People have different meanings of what friendship is.”