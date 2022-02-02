antonio-brown-drops-epic-tribute-video-honoring-tom-brady

Since Tom Brady made his announcement official, tons of messages have flooded social media. Antonio Brown shared a video.

When it comes to relationships in the NFL Brown and Brady aren’t the first two to come to mind. However, despite what fans might think, the two have been close for some time. Of course, they played together in New England as well as in Tampa Bay. They won the Super Bowl last year together as an offensive power punch.

Although things didn’t end well in Tampa for Antonio Brown, he doesn’t seem to have hard feelings for his friend and former quarterback. Even though he walked off the field and then memed the Buccaneers after they lost in the playoffs, it wasn’t directed at Brady personally.

This is an awesome video and shows highlights from their time together on the field. And a small bit from a Brown press conference where he talks about their close relationship.

The caption was just as good as what was in the video.

“Congratulations to the [GOAT] [Tom Brady] … I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to play with you, thank you for enabling me to continue my career in my darkest times and helping me become a champion. I am thankful for your leadership and winning mentality to make people around you better.”

The two athletes obviously have a connection off the field that most people don’t see. This is a great tribute to his former teammate. While Brady is done with his career, is Brown done? If it were up to the talented wide receiver, he will be suiting up for a team next season.

As for Antonio Brown and Tampa… that’s not a relationship that is going to be repaired any time soon.

Antonio Brown Wants to Sue Bucs According to Reports

January 2 might be a day that lives in infamy for quite some time. Not only did Antonio Brown leave the field mid-game after arguing with coach Bruce Arians, but he has also been very vocal about it all since. From podcasts to media hits and more. The latest reports say that he might be looking to sue the team.

His legal team sure seems ready.

“Antonio was defamed by this spin that he had a mental health episode. That [allegation] makes him someone who’s not reliable to do a good job on the field,” his legal counsel stated. “So we’re pursuing internally all of our rights under the CBA and considering them. And maybe stepping outside of the CBA.”

“All of our options are on the table,” Sean Burstyn summed up.

Antonio Brown has the talent. He has the work ethic. So, does he have a future in the NFL? There might be. But that all hinges on what happens between now and next season.