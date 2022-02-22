antonio-brown-posts-then-deletes-injury-mri-after-nfl-fans-call-him-out

Antonio Brown called Tom Brady a liar and said his former team tried to make him play injured. He even posted an MRI to prove it. But after fans started to question his claims, Brown deleted the post.

This all started in Week 17 when Brown ripped off his jersey, pads, and gloves midgame and launched them into the stands at Metlife Stadium during the Bucs’ on-the-road win over the Jets. Johnny Paycheck would have been proud. Brown later claimed he hadn’t quit. Rather, head coach Bruce Arians let him go because Brown refused to play with a hurt ankle.

“I didn’t quit, I was cut,” Brown said through his attorney. Adding, “I didn’t walk away from my brothers. I was thrown out.”

He said he had an “urgent MRI” a day after the game, and it showed “broken bone fragments stuck in my ankle, the ligament torn from the bone, and cartilage loss.”

That brings us to Monday when Antonio Brown posted what he claimed is that MRI to his Instagram Story and called out Tom Brady, Arians, and the Buccaneers organization.

“They tried to hurt me intentionally,” he wrote in text over the photo. “Sent me out there after knowing I was still hurt. Tom said he would throw it if I came to play hurt, I came. “He didn’t throw it, imagine being hurt, having to play through this, and being lied (to) too. Coach said if I couldn’t run on this (injured ankle), then get the f**k out here. F**k all you MF. Still can’t stop me.”

But after fans and critics began to pick apart his claims, Brown took it down within a few hours. Though, it’s unclear why he posted it in the first place.

Fans Find Problems in Antonio Brown’s Claims

The truth is that Tom Brady did throw the ball to Antonio Brown that game against the Jets. Brady targeted Brown five times, and he caught three for 26 yards. In fact, Brown had been Brady’s favorite target all season. One analyst found that the quarterback threw to AB 30 percent of the time. It’s the most looks Brown had from any quarterback in his career.

The X-ray that Brown posted also appears to be from October when he injured his ankle in a Week 6 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Yahoo Sports pointed out. He missed several weeks because of that injury, but he returned in week 15 — one game before his sideline blow up — and blew up the Carolina Panthers with 10 catches for 101 yards.

Brown could have re-injured his ankle against the Jets, but Arians told reporters after the game that Brown never mentioned an injury during the game.

Brown did have surgery on that ankle on Jan. 18. The Buccaneers cut Antonio Brown days after he walked off the field. It’s unclear where Brown will play next season.