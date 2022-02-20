Antonio Brown Seems to Think Tom Brady Will Return to the NFL

NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown seems to think NFL legend Tom Brady will un-retire at some point.

He didn’t say where, but Brady’s agent may have to shut his cell phone off from all the phone calls. The troubled star player told TMZ that Brady’s retirement wouldn’t last too long.

When asked if he thought Tom Brady was out of playing for good, Brown told the website in passing, “why would he do that?”

Brady Retired This Month, But Left Door Open For Coming Back

After 22 seasons with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady retired earlier this month.

The 44-year-old man told sports commentator Jim Gray on Feb. 8 that he’s content with his decision but would “never say never” about a possible comeback.

Brown, who has talked with Tom Brady since the wide out’s bizarre playoff game exit, mused that the star’s time in Tampa Bay was over.

Brown knows a thing or two about messy breakups with pro football teams. Sure, Tom Brady could come back and play anywhere.

TMZ asked the star if he would play in the NFL again, but the 33-year-old Brown did not answer.

Hey Antonio, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s XFL is starting back up. Maybe Brown will go there first to try and rehab his image. Who knows.

Teammate Breaks Down His Attempts To Keep Brown From Losing It

Former teammate Mike Evans looked back at that wild game during Week 17 with Brown leaving the sidelines and ending his NFL career.

The troubled star quit during a regular-season game against the New York Jets. Thanks to Tom Brady’s heroics, the Bucs rallied late in the game to continue their season.

Evans told Yahoo! Sports that he remembered team coaches trying to get him back in the game.

“He was saying he wanted the rock,” Evans said. “And I mean rightfully so, we should have got him the rock — I mean, he’s an unbelievable player. Like ‘Yo, come in the game AB.'”

The wide receiver said both he and Brown were on a pitch count or limited snap rotation since they were recovering from injuries.

Evans said the coaching staff was trying to get Brown in for certain plays. The 28-year-old star remembered going in for his reps before returning to the sidelines to see Brown angry.

Evans recalled head coach Bruce Arians trying to get Brown in the game before the two had a “falling out.” AB loses it and starts to take his pads off.

The veteran then remembered going up to Brown and working to calm the pro down.

“I don’t want him to go out like this,” Evans said. “Obviously, we need him, so I’m telling him, ‘Big bro, we need you. The season is almost over. If you don’t want to be here, then next year you can leave.'”

Brown didn’t heed Evans’s words, taking off his pads and leaving the stadium in an unceremonial exit. The Bucs later kicked Brown off the team.