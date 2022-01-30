Apple Music Promotes Joni Mitchell After She Protests Spotify Alongside Neil Young

Apple Music is showing love to Joni Mitchell and Neil Young.

Recently, Joni Mitchell and Neil Young requested Spotify to remove their music. So their competitor, Apple Music is highlighting these two artists in their catalog this month. The headers say, “We Love Neil” and “We Love Joni Too.”

According to Billboard, Apple Music began highlighting Young’s platform on Thursday, January 27. Then they added Mitchell’s two days later.

“Both phrases seem to be in response to the artists’ requests that Spotify purge their catalogs from its platform,” according to Billboard. “This is due to COVID-19 vaccine misinformation spread by Spotify’s popular Joe Rogan Experience podcast.”

The home of Neil Young.



Listen to his entire catalog on Apple Music: https://t.co/sUGtz4JbB9 pic.twitter.com/YgRMygUqhi — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) January 28, 2022

Meanwhile, people are flooding the comments with the hashtag “#CancelSpotify.” Some people are even deleting their Spotify accounts and switching to Apple Music.

Why Joni Mitchell Demands Her Music Be Removed a Few Days After

Additionally, Spotify removed Neil Young’s catalog on January 26. This is because the singer demanded they remove his music as soon as possible. According to the news outlet, Joni Mitchell made the same request two days later on her website.

In the tweet, Mitchell wrote, “I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

As of right now, Mitchell’s music still remains on Spotify. On the other hand, Spotify removed Neil Young’s catalog.

Neil Young’s Open Letter to Spotify

“I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them. Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule,” he wrote, addressing his letter to his manager and the co-chairman and COO of Warner Records. “With an estimated 11 million listeners per episode, JRE, which is hosted exclusively on Spotify, is the world’s largest podcast and has tremendous influence,” Young continued. “Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, though the company presently has no misinformation policy,” according to Billboard.

Following that response, a Spokesperson from Spotify stepped in.

“We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users. That comes with great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators. We have detailed content policies in place and we’ve removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon.”