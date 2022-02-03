Arnold Schwarzenegger Makes Dramatic Transformation for BMW Super Bowl Ad

Fans of Arnold Schwarzenegger might have been wondering what in the world the actor was up to following a cryptic social post. The “Terminator” actor recently shared a photo of himself looking like a Greek god and hinting that something was coming in February. As it turns out, his transformation was for a new Super Bowl ad for BMW.

While many thought that Schwarzenegger was hinting at a new film, the cat’s now out of the bag. In a hilarious new teaser from the car company, we see Zeus aka Schwarzenegger inside a coffee shop. He’s waiting on his order as a confused worker announces, “Zey-us….Zois?” before the former governor walks to the counter.

The employee then says, “Zeus? Like the Greek god of lightning?” To which Schwarzenegger replies, “It’s exactly like that” while staring at the employee awkwardly. The ad ends simply with an lightning bolt flashing across the BMW logo with a date: February 13, 2022.

The hilarious commercial is about 30 seconds altogether – and it makes for a hilarious ad. It will air during Super Bowl LVI as the L.A. Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

With such great talent coming to screens near us this February, we can’t wait to see how fantastic the Super Bowl commercials will be.

Take a look at the sneak peek below:

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Speaks About Dad’s Acting Advice

With so many projects behind him, including the “Terminator” franchise, Schwarzenegger has made a name for himself since the early 1980s. He’s definitely someone can turn to for acting advice. This includes his son, Joseph Baena – who says that his father’s advice helped him in Hollywood.

“Just practicing, practicing until you can just say it. Everyone always comes to me like, ‘How do you learn all these lines?’ I’m like, ‘Well it’s through the reps and it’s what my dad told me,’” Baena said of Schwarzenegger’s acting advice.

He also goes on to add:

“Once you’re able to say these lines while washing dishes, doing your laundry, someone trying to interrupt you, then you can say them whenever. When the camera is going and you’re saying these lines you have the boom stick in your face, the cameras moving around, maybe your scene partner misses a line or something and you have to improv real quick, a car is passing by, so they have to cut it right there. You just have to roll with it.”

And while Baena and Schwarzenegger haven’t always been close, the two have developed a better relationship in recent years.

“I grew up with my mom, and I was always nervous. I didn’t want him to think bad of me and be like, ‘What the heck is this guy doing? He’s just partying all the time,’” Baena explained. “Now it’s like awesome. I’m so close to my dad, and we talk about everything.”