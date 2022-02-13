arnold-schwarzenegger-improvised-one-iconic-line

Throughout the last few decades, Arnold Schwarzenegger has given us a plentitude of iconic one-liners and phrases. As it turns out, one of his biggest ones is a line he improvised himself.

“It’s not a tumor!” “Put the cookie down now!” “I’ll be back.” So many iconic lines to choose from, and yet, none of these are the one in question. The off-the-cuff line actually came from Predator. While “Get to the chopper!” is a contender, Schwarzenegger improvised the line when he comes face-to-face with the predator. After slowly eying it, Schwarzenegger bluntly says “You’re one ugly motherfu–er,” before the two square off at last. Speaking to GQ in 2019, the legendary actor recounted the moment it happened.

“It was really amazing when we finally showed the predator,” Arnold remembered. “It was so well done. It was really tall, they had a basketball player that was like seven-foot-two that was carrying this mask and its outfit. It looked scary, it looked slimy, it looked weird. It looked so bad that it came natural to me to say, ‘You are some ugly motherfu**er.’ That came kind of natural. It was kind of improvised, that line. And then they kept it in the movie.”

The scene is perfect and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s delivery is exactly what many of us were first feeling when we saw the creature. The predator spent the entire film systematically killing everyone in his squad and looks like something you’d see in a nightmare. Luckily, Schwarzenegger is able to dispatch it using a multitude of traps and tools he created from the terrain.

“Hasta la vista, baby.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger Loves Being a Grandpa and Calls it One of the ‘Easiest Things’

When he’s not busy killing aliens or machines from the future, Arnold Schwarzenegger loves being a grandpa. In fact, he says it’s one of the “easiest things” for him.

Sitting down to talk on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Schwarzenegger talked about his upcoming Twins sequel. However, the two also conversed about Schwarzenegger’s personal life, with family being especially important to him. One of his favorite things is being a grandfather to his 1-year-old granddaughter Lyla.

“I’ll tell you one thing that it is the easiest thing to be a grandfather,” he told Kimmel. “Because they come over to the house, you play with Lyla for around an hour or two, I put her on the horse, I put her with the dog, I play with the dog, and after two hours, they leave. Over. It’s fantastic, I tell you.”

Lyla is a lucky girl, as Schwarzenegger also said in the interview their home has included a miniature donkey and a miniature horse at one point.

With another grandchild on the way, I’m curious as to which animals the household will include next.