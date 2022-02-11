Arnold Schwarzenegger Is a Proud Grandfather, Couldn’t Be Happier

Arnold Schwarzenegger is expecting grandbaby number two this year, and he couldn’t be more excited.

In December, Arnold’s eldest daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger, announced that she and her husband Chris Pratt have one on the way. The child is due sometime in late September or early October.

And during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel this week, the 74-year-old star was all smiles talking about his growing family. And he beamed about meeting the newest Pratt.

After raising five children of his own, Arnold thinks that being a grandparent is “the easiest thing.” And because of his famously close relationship with Katherine, he gets to see his firstborn granddaughter, Lyla, often, which is the highlight of Arnold’s life.

“They come over to the house, you play with Lyla for around an hour or two, put her on the horse, put her with the dog. I play with the dog. And after two hours, they leave,” he told Kimmel.

The former governor of California also noted that he has a close relationship with his son-in-law. And he’s thrilled that his daughter ended up with such a “fantastic guy.”

“[He’s] a great son-in-law. I love my daughter Katherine is so wonderful and I’m so proud of her,’ Arnold continued.

‘They’re great,” he added. “When they come over the whole house lights up. And the animals are there.”

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Won’t Tell Arnold the Gender

For now, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt do not know the gender of baby number two. But if they ever find out, they probably won’t tell Arnold. Because if he knew the secret, there would be a good chance that he’d spill the beans on live television.

“I do blow it a lot of time,'” Arnold admitted.

As the actor continued, he shared that Katherine is the one who is on the fence about knowing the gender in advance—not Chris. And he added that his ex-wife, Maria Schriver, also had a hard deciding if she wanted to know the gender of her own children.

After all was said and done, Maria managed to keep all four of her children a surprise.

“It was always a guessing kind of a game,” Arnold said. ” I think because Katherine is a lot like Maria she will probably go in the same direction and not want to know. It’s just a guess.”

“Also, she cannot trust me,” he added once again.

Arnold Schwarzenegger also has a step-grandchild from Chris Pratt. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor shares a nine-year-old son named Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris.