Arnold Schwarzenegger Reflects on Working with Late ‘Genius’ Director Ivan Reitman

Following the news that Ivan Reitman has passed away at the age of 75, Arnold Schwarzenegger reflects on working with the famous filmmaker.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Arnold Schwarzenegger worked alongside Reitman on various film projects, including Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. In his post, Schwarzenegger praised the late filmmaker as being a legend. “In life, he was a mensch – a wonderful father and husband, a fantastic friend, a great human being. He was kind, he was generous, he was smart as hell, and he was always there for you.”

Arnold Schwartzenegger goes on to state that he is devastated. His thoughts are with the Reitman family. He then writes that if anyone knew him, Reitman had a way of making himself part of your story. The actor gave Reitman credit for writing a “chunk” of his story. “I’ll always be grateful that he took a chance on this Austrian action-hero in a comedy during a time when the studios just wanted me to focus on finding new ways to kill bad guys, blow things up, and show off some muscles.”

The actor shares that he knew he could make it in comedy. However, he needed someone else to know it to make it a reality. “That’s why Ivan was a great director and friend: he could see something in you that other people didn’t, and he could help you show the rest of the world.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger Reflects on Working With Ivan Reitman on Various Comedy Projects

In his Instagram post, Arnold Schwarzenegger goes on to write about how working on Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop with Ivan Reitman was heaven for him. “Spending the last few years working with on Triplets, and once again seeing his passion and genius up close, was a joy.”

Sadly, Arnold Schwarzenegger admits that he cannot believe he won’t be working with Reitman or even hanging out with the filmmaker again. “But I know that Ivan isn’t gone. He’s still with us. He’s here, in so many pages of my story. And if you were lucky enough to meet him, or just experienced his work, he’s part of your story, too. Thanks for everything, Ivan.”

As previously reported, Ivan Reitman passed away over the weekend in his home in Montecito, California. The filmmaker was credited for various well-known films including Ghostbusters I and Ghostbusters II, National Lampoon’s Animal House, Space Jam, and Up in the Air. He also frequently collaborated with his son Jason Reitman. The duo recently teamed up for 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Tom Rothman, Chairman and CEO at Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, issued a statement on Reitman’s passing. “Ivan Reitman was an inseparable part of this studio’s legacy, but more than that he was a friend. A great talent and an even finer man; he will be dearly missed. We send his family all our condolences.”