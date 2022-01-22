arnold-schwarzenegger-reportedly-involved-in-california-car-crash

Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a scary car accident on Friday evening, about a mile away from his California home.

That’s right, Outsiders. TMZ recently reported that Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car crash not too far away from his house. It happened at around 5 p.m. PT. By all accounts, it seems like the star actor is completely fine. However, the same can’t be said for the driver of the other car involved in the crash.

The outlet reported that Schwarzenegger was driving his all-black Yukon SUV when he collided with a red Prius. A nearby witness stated that the Prius was trying to make a U-turn at a light on Sunset Blvd as the crash took place. The SUV being driven by Schwarzenegger actually flipped on top of the Prius and continued rolling before hitting a Porsche Cayenne. The crash was forceful enough that the airbags deployed in the actor’s Yukon.

That same eyewitness who saw the crash happen in real-time said that it looked like some kind of stunt you would see in the movies. As for the woman who was driving the Prius, she suffered a head injury that left her bleeding pretty badly. She was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

You’d never believe who else was at the site of the crash. Jake Steinfeld, the man who developed the “Body by Jake” brand, was pictured alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger as he was talking to authorities. We aren’t sure whether the two were in the vehicle together at the time of the accident or not. What we do know is that both Schwarzenegger and Steinfeld are very close friends. Not only are they both former bodybuilders, but Steinfeld also served as the Chairman of the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Concerned About Other Driver

Meanwhile, it seems like Arnold Schwarzenegger is very concerned about the woman who was driving the Prius. The Terminator star wants to check up on her personally and make sure that she is going to be okay. You can count on him to keep his word on that front.

Unless you were just born yesterday, you have probably heard of Arnold Schwarzenegger. He rose to fame back in the ’70s when he starred in the bodybuilding documentary, Pumping Iron, directed by the late George Butler. After that, the now 74-year-old went on to become one of the biggest actors in Hollywood. He starred in works like Conan the Barbarian, The Terminator, Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator Genisys, and Terminator: Dark Fate.

Schwarzenegger also turned into a wildly successful producer, businessman, and even a politician. You may remember that Schwarzenegger served as the 38th governor of California. He held that position from 2003 until 2011.