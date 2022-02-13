Arnold Schwarzenegger Says Being a Grandpa Is One of the ‘Easiest Things’

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been a lot of things during his life so far. He’s been a competitive bodybuilder, an insanely popular action movie star, and even the governor of California.

For Schwarzenegger, nothing has been more rewarding and easier than playing the role of a grandfather.

During an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the popular 74-year-old actor shared what it is he loves most about being a grandfather to 1-year-old Lyla.

“I’ll tell you one thing that it is the easiest thing to be a grandfather. Because they come over to the house, you play with Lyla for around an hour or two, I put her on the horse, I put her with the dog, I play with the dog, and after two hours, they leave. Over. It’s fantastic, I tell you,” Arnold Schwarzenegger said during the interview.

Rather than the constant worries and stresses that come with raising a child, being a grandfather is all about being there for the good moments. Both Schwarzenegger and his ex-wife, Maria Shriver, are the grandparents to Lyla.

Lyla is the daughter of Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt. The two of them got married in 2019 after beginning to date back in 2018. Before that, Pratt was married to Anna Faris for eight years and the two share a son named Jack.

For Arnold Schwarzenegger, his house is basically designed to entertain a young child. He has anything from miniature donkeys to a miniature horse, so Lyla is really living the dream. Not to mention, he’s got to start preparing for his second grandchild. Katherine is now pregnant with her second child. Schwarzenegger doesn’t know the gender, which may be a purposeful choice on behalf of the parents. Apparently, Arnold Schwarzenegger can’t keep a secret. It’s unclear if the two parents know the gender either, however.

“I really don’t know, but I do blow it a lot of times, absolutely correct, because I can’t shut my mouth, blah, blah, blah, and all that stuff. It could easily be that they know. I don’t think so because I remember that my wife never wanted to know. For us it was always a guessing kind of a game, and so I think because Katherine is a lot like Maria, I think that she probably would go in the same direction and not want to know. This is just a guess, and also she cannot trust me,” Schwarzenegger also said during the interview.

Basically, “The Terminator” actor has not stopped fawning and gushing over his beloved Lyla since she was born in August last year.

As for children, Schwarzenegger has a total of five kids. Several of them have started to make a name for themselves in the entertainment world as well. Joseph Baena recently spoke out about how he grew closer to his father when he turned 18 and got into bodybuilding more.