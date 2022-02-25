Arnold Schwarzenegger has taken to social media to show his support for the people of Ukraine, amid ongoing conflict caused by Russia. The former governor shared his thoughts on a couple of different platforms.

He chose to share a lengthy post about the invasion on Instagram. “My thoughts are with the Ukrainian people,” he wrote. “I have been asked to do several interviews, but I believe the news should continue to focus on what’s happening on the ground – on the tragedy that has broken our hearts and on the courage of the Ukrainian people that has inspired us.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger added, “I am not a foreign policy expert, so I will leave the analysis to smarter people than me. I do know what it’s like to grow up after a war, in an occupied country, and I know that in war and its aftermath, no one wins. Everyone suffers.

“War has a way of breaking the winners along with the losers. I have Ukrainian friends and fans and I have Russian friends and fans. As far as I can tell, none of them want this. I hope sanity will eventually prevail and end this unnecessary war before too many lives are broken,” he shared.

“In the meantime, I stand with the people of Ukraine. I share your grief and your hope for peace. You inspire me with your bravery and your humanity in the face of this nightmare. God bless you,” Arnold Schwarzenegger concluded.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Has Friends In Ukraine

Arnold Schwarzenegger also took to Twitter to share his thoughts about Ukraine. He shared an ESPN story about two former boxers that have stated they will fight for Ukraine. The story is about Vitali Klitschko, who is the mayor of Kyiv, and his brother Wladimir Klitschko. Apparently, Arnold Schwarzenegger knows them from their boxing days.

“Vitali and Wladimir @Klitschko, I am thinking of you, my friends,” he tweeted. “You were my heroes in the ring and you’re my heroes now.”

Fans Are Keeping Ukraine in Their Thoughts

On both Twitter and Instagram, fans were commending Schwarzenegger for knowing exactly what to say. They were also quick to share that they were keeping Ukraine in their thoughts, too.

“You are the smartest guy in the room to know your boundaries but also share personal experiences. Thank you,” one Instagram user wrote. “Heart wrenching…constant thoughts and prayers,” another commented.

His Twitter followers also had a lot to say about Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko. Of course, many of them were fans of the brothers due to their history as boxers. Now, fans are cheering on their bravery and leadership. “I cheered for them for years in the ring and I continue to cheer for them in their fight to save Ukraine,” one Twitter user replied. “I stand with Ukraine! We stand with Ukraine!”