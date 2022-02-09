Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son on How His Dad Is ‘Old-School’: ‘He Doesn’t Believe in Handouts’

It’s not too hard to believe that “The Terminator” himself scoffs at the thought of handouts or anything less than hard work. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Joseph Baena, recently spoke out about what it’s like to be related to the infamous acting icon.

“My dad is old-school; he doesn’t believe in handouts. He believes hard work pays off, and so do I … love the word honor, and I’m very prideful in the sense that if I use my dad’s contacts or ask him for favors, I wonder what honor is that gonna bring me?” Baena said in an interview with Men’s Health.

Joseph Baena is the 24-year-old son of Schwarzenergger. He is the son of former housekeeper Mildred Baena. The actor and Baena had an affair in 1996. She worked for the family for more than 20 years.

Joseph Baena speaks highly of his father, but it wasn’t always the easiest relationship. He shared the story of when the entire world figured out Arnold Schwarzenegger was his father. He was in school at the time in 2011.

“I remember the day very vividly. I was in the eighth grade. Fifth or sixth period. And I get called out of class to leave. And my mom’s there, and she’s like, ‘We gotta go — everyone is finding out about you and who your father is,'” Baena also said.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Son’s Bonding Relationship

Quickly, he discovered a passion for fitness that started in the swimming pool. His father gifted him a book about bodybuilding and he quickly got to work figuring it all out. Their relationship truly started to blossom when Baena turned 18 and the two started training together. Arnold Schwarzenegger got his start in front of the spotlight due to his career as a bodybuilder, so there’s no one better to learn from.

Schwarzenegger had a beyond unique career. He went from an Austrian athlete that won Mr. Olympia seven times, to then getting a $5 billion box-office gross as a Hollywood legend. Eventually, he’d even take on the duty of being the governor of California.

Joseph may be eager to take advice and learn in the gym, but he doesn’t want to ride off his father’s acting success. Baena has started his own career as an actor but loves the fact that people don’t know who he is when he shows up. They don’t share the same last name, after all. He will soon star in the action movie “Lava” and a science-fiction thriller movie, “Encounters.”

Although he shares a lot of similarities with his father, Baena is not trying to replicate his life at all.

“I’m very motivated and driven. I’m happy about my relationship with my dad. But I’m more happy that I am finding joy in what I’m doing and that I’m doing exactly what I’ve always dreamed about,” he said.

As for Arnold Schwarzenegger, he seems to be taking things a little easier recently. He had to undergo heart surgery in 2020 to replace his aortic valve.