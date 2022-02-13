Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Remembers First Time He Worked Out With Dad

In addition to being a Hollywood action star and the former governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger takes a lot of pride in his role as a father (and a grandfather for 1-year-old Lyla).

“The Terminator” has a total of five kids. He had four kids — Katherine, Christina, Patrick, and Christopher — with his wife of 25 years, Maria Shriver. The two ended their relationship in 2011. Shortly after that, it was revealed that Arnold Schwarzenegger had fathered a son about 14 years earlier with the family’s housekeeper, Mildred Baena.

Mildred ended up going public that her son, Joseph, was fathered by Schwarzenegger. Joseph Baena found out about the news at the same time as the rest of the world. He didn’t end up getting closer to his father until he was about 18. He realized the two shared a passion for something — working out.

During an interview with Men’s Health, Baena recalled training with his dad for the first time and getting some valuable weight lifting advice from Schwarzenegger. As it turns out, training with his dad really worked out in his favor.

“I was so nervous. I was being observant, trying to see what he was doing and the way he was acting … was able to acquire a bodybuilding mentality—that I could shape my body however I want [and] made insane progress,” Baena said.

Baena made it clear that he wanted to pave his own way in the world separate from his father’s help. He has been able to do this while also having a growing relationship with the actor. By listening to and observing his father, he started to walk away with his mentality.

“One of the big things I learned from Dad was not to have the ten-rep mentality. It’s pushing yourself to the limits and going that extra mile, getting those extra reps and half reps till you’re basically dying,” he said.

A Similar Path to Arnold Schwarzenegger

Joseph Baena really is following along a very similar path to his father, whether or not it’s purposeful or not. He may be on the way to a truly great career after taking advice from Mr. Olympia himself. Arnold Schwarzenegger won the competition back in 1970. He was the youngest person to win the hardcore bodybuilder competition at the age of 23.

He kept this streak up from 1971 to 1974.

As it turns out, Baena’s long hours in the gym aren’t the only thing in common he has with his father. He’s also starting up an acting career. He has a number of roles in films soon to be released. One of which is “Chariot,” which should come out in 2022. He acts alongside Rosa Salazar and John Malkovich.

Other current projects include “Encounters” and “Bully High.”