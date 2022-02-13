Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Gives Update on Dad’s Health After Car Accident

Arnold Schwarzenegger is “doing really well” after his horrifying car accident last month, according to his 24-year old Son Joseph Baena.

“My dad is always great,” Baena told Fox News. “He’s doing fantastic, always training, always staying healthy.”

On January 21st, the Predator actor’s black Yukon collided with a red Prius, which caused the SUV to spin out of control and eventually land on top of the Prius before rolling into a Porsche Cayenne, reported TMZ.

“There was a four-vehicle traffic accident on Sunset and Allenford at 4:35 p.m. One vehicle on top of another,” Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison told Fox News Digital.”

Police believe that Schwarzenegger tried turning left on a red arrow, which caused the collision. Though, the actor was not given a ticket for the incident. And neither alcohol nor drugs were suspected as a factor with any of the people involved.

According to an eyewitness, the accident looked like something staged for a movie. But despite the apparent severity, no one was seriously injured. However, the driver of the Prius did go to the hospital for abrasions on her heard.

Son Joseph Baena Claims Arnold Schwarzenegger is ‘Old-School’

Joseph Baena has learned a lot about hard work and making it in the industry from his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger. And now, he’s on the way to becoming a star himself.

“My dad is old-school; he doesn’t believe in handouts,” Baena said in an interview with Men’s Health. “He believes hard work pays off, and so do I … love the word honor, and I’m very prideful in the sense that if I use my dad’s contacts or ask him for favors, I wonder what honor is that gonna bring me?”

The 24-year-old actor and weight lifter is the son and Schwarzenegger and Mildred Patricia Baena. Mildred was Schwarzenegger’s housemaid for nearly two decades. And the two had an affair while the Terminator actor was married to Maria Schriver.

Because Baena was born from an affair, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mildred Baena hid his identity from the press. And Schwarzenegger and his son managed to keep their relationship private for years.

But eventually, the truth came out. And when the media smelled the scandal, Baena’s life changed forever. To this day, he can still recall exactly what he was doing when the world recognized him as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son.

“I remember the day very vividly,” he said. ” I was in the eighth grade. Fifth or sixth period. And I get called out of class to leave. And my mom’s there, and she’s like, ‘We gotta go — everyone is finding out about you and who your father is.’”