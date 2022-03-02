Ashton Kutcher Blasts Russian Media for ‘Lying’ as Country Invades Ukraine

Ashton Kutcher is calling out Russian media for “lying” as the country continues to invade Ukraine. The actor has consistently shown his support for Ukraine on social media, the home country of his wife, Mila Kunis. Kunis was born in Ukraine and lived there until the Soviet Union dissolved in 1991.

On Monday, Kutcher shared a message on Twitter urging the public to take action.

“If you know someone from Russia Call them and tell them their media is lying to them,” he wrote. “Ukraine doesn’t want to fight, they just don’t want Putin’s government and don’t want to be occupied.”

Post for socials: If you know someone from Russia Call them and tell them their media is lying to them. Ukraine doesn't want to fight, they just don't want Putin's government and don't want to be occupied. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) March 1, 2022

The actor also shared the message in Ukrainian. Kutcher previously showed support for Ukraine when he simply tweeted, “I stand with Ukraine.” The “That ‘70s Show” star also retweeted a message from Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky that revealed the company was working to host Ukrainian refugees free of charge.

“Airbnb and Airbnb.org are working with our Hosts to house up to 100,000 refugees fleeing from Ukraine, for free,” Chesky tweeted.

“We need help to meet this goal. The greatest need we have is for more people who can offer their homes in nearby countries, including Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania.”

Ashton Kutcher’s Wife Immigrated to the U.S. From Ukraine

Ashton Kutcher’s wife, Mila Kunis, opened up about moving from Ukraine to the U.S. in a 2008 interview with the Los Angeles Times. “It was very communist, and my parents wanted my brother and me to have a future, and so they just dropped everything,” Kunis told the outlet. “They came with $250.”

The actress, who starred along Kutcher in “That ‘70s Show” revealed that she adjusted pretty well, but the worst parts of the transition she doesn’t remember. “Ultimately, I adjusted fairly quickly and fairly well,” she said. “But it must have been hard, because I blocked out second grade completely. I have no recollection of it. I always talk to my mom and my grandma about it. It was because I cried every day. I didn’t understand the culture, I didn’t understand the people. I didn’t understand the language. My first sentence of my essay to get into college was like, ‘Imagine being blind and deaf at age seven.’ And that’s kind of what it felt like moving to the States. But I got over it pretty fast.”

Russia began an invasion into Ukraine last week, an attack that Russian President Vladimir Putin called a “special military operation.” Russian military forces escalated their attacks towards crowded urban areas with civilians on Tuesday. They assaulted the central square in Ukraine’s second-largest city and Kyiv’s main TV tower. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy referred to the attack as “a blatant campaign of terror.”