beijing-olympics-draw-worst-ratings-ever-for-nbc

Despite the Olympics typically drawing in record viewership, the past few years have deviated from the norm. In fact, the Beijing Olympics this year saw the worst ratings ever for NBC.

If you weren’t watching the Beijing Olympics, apparently you weren’t alone. The New York Post reports since NBC Universal began broadcasting the event decades ago, this was the lowest the ratings have ever been. Comcast’s NBCU aired the Olympics across its broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms and amassed an average of 11.4 million viewers. This was over the two-and-a-half-week run, the company disclosed, making it a 42 percent drop from the Pyeonchang Olympics in 2018.

NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua spoke about the disastrous ratings. “This was probably the most difficult Olympics of all time,” he said. In fact, it was so bad, they provided advertisers even more commercial time. “They were made whole throughout the entire Olympics,” he continued.

The games drew their best viewership on February 13, averaging 21.2 million viewers. For reference, this followed NBC’s Super Bowl LVI coverage, which raked in a whopping 112 million viewers.

Bevacqua attributes the lower ratings in large part to the pandemic. This led to things like fewer spectators, athletes wearing masks, and no family or friends in the stands. Further, he talked about the “very harsh protocols in China” related to COVID-19. This led to NBC keeping its announcing team in its U.S. facilities as opposed to Beijing, making issues worse. “We had 1,600 people in Stamford[, Conn.] and 600 people in Beijing. Normally that would be flipped for us,” he said.

The New York Post states this is a continuing trend, with the Tokyo Summer Games and Pyeonchang Olympics also seeing dramatically lower viewership.

Will Declining Ratings Change how NBC Views and Uses its Olypmics Investment?

While many could have guessed COVID would negatively alter Olympic ratings, the games have been declining for years now. Could the low ratings affect NBC and how it handles future Olympic coverage?

The Associated Press explored the idea, noting how essentially every aspect of the games for the United States fell flat this year. Though the deal to lock up rights to the Olympics seemed brilliant in 2014, NBC may be regretting its decision to secure coverage until 2032. “Given the investment, they’ve got to be disappointed right now,” said Andrew Billings, the University of Alabama’s director of sports communications program.

This may lead you to think the company is rethinking its decision. Contrary to that, Pete Bevacqua and NBC are doubling down to rebuild the Olympic brand. “I think we in many ways have to work internally with the IOC with the USOPC to rejuvenate the Games coming out of Tokyo and Beijing in preparation for Paris, Italy, and LA. That is going to be a strategic priority of ours,” Bevacqua said.

Network executives claim it looks “bleak” for now, they’re certain the next games will bounce back.