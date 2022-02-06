Beijing Olympics: Here’s Every Medal Team USA Has Won So Far

The Winter Olympics started up this week in Beijing, China. The Opening Ceremony was held on February 4, but some events also started a couple of days before then.

Between ice skating, curling, skiing events, and other events, there’s certainly been a lot of exciting moments so far.

If you’ve been too busy to watch and want to know how the U.S. is faring in total medals, here’s a look at what we’ve racked up so far. If you’re having trouble watching the Olympics live there are also different options for viewing. All of the events are available to watch at your own convenience if you have a Peacock subscription.

One of the most successful sports for U.S. athletes is snowboarding. Take note that last year seven of our wins came from the snowboarding section alone. There were four golds, two silvers, and one bronze. In 2022, all four of those gold medalist snowboarders have returned to show that they still got it.

Who is Expected to Win Big at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

Shaun White, Chloe Kim, Red Gerard, and Jamie Anderson are the snowboarders in question. It’s expected that we will win big in snowboarding again this year. Also returning this year are gold medalists Mikaela Shiffrin, an alpine skier, and David Wise, a freestyle skier.

As of right now, the U.S. has two silver medals. We don’t currently have any gold or bronze medals. As of right now, Julia Marino won a silver in women’s slopestyle snowboarding. It’s her first Olympic medal. She was also at the last Winter Olympics where she finished 11th in the event.

“We all kind of put down our best tricks linked together in a slope run, which isn’t easy to do at all. I just think it’s insanely huge for the progression of women’s snowboarding, because we’re just learning day by day what we’re capable of. And we’re capable of a lot,” Marino said regarding the win, according to USA Today.

Then, Jaelin Kauf won the silver medal in the women’s moguls event.

The women’s hockey team is currently 3-0 during its first three games of the Winter Olympics. The outstanding team had an 8-0 blowout against Switzerland. They are expected to do well during the rest of the Games.

Norway is currently in the lead with two gold medals and one bronze. Sweden has two golds and ROC has one gold, two silver, and two bronze. According to the Los Angeles Times, there have been a total of 232 positive coronavirus cases at the Games, which is going to make some competitions more complicated.

Some athletes got knocked out of the competition before even arriving in Beijing. Elana Meyers Taylor, a U.S. bobsled athlete, tested positive shortly after arriving. Even Mikaela Shiffrin, who is top in her sport, tested positive in late December. Luckily, she was able to quickly get back into it.