Beijing Olympics: Saturday Was Most-Streamed Day of Any Winter Games

Things may be looking up as far as the ratings for the Beijing Olympics go. Saturday was the most-streamed Winter Olympics day of all time.

That’s right, Outsiders — even after getting off to a shaky start following the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, there is some good news. According to figures over at the streamer, Saturday’s Olympics games were a huge hit. As a matter of fact, it turned out to be the most-streamed Winter Olympics day ever. In total, viewers watched for 323 million minutes. That equates to more than 600 years’ worth of watching.

The Total Audience Delivery (TAD) from Saturday night reached 13.6 million viewers. For those of you at home who don’t know what TAD is, here’s a quick rundown. It’s basically a measurement of the total views from a linear broadcast. That includes views from cable TV channels, views on a smartphone, tablets, and more.

So, what does that mean exactly? Well, it’s a milestone in the sense that it ranks as the best primetime Saturday for a long time. In fact, outside of NFL football games on NBC, it’s the best since the network’s coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. It also ranks as the best primetime Saturday audience since the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics took place n 2018.

Viewership Was Down for the Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

It’s definitely a breath of fresh air to see Saturday’s numbers roll in from the Beijing Olympics. After all, it wasn’t all that long ago that we got the discouraging news from the opening ceremony. It was then we found out that the ratings had hit a record low.

According to figures over at Outkick, the ratings for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony were down massively compared to those in years past. Take for example the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics — this year’s ratings for the opening ceremony were 55 percent lower. In addition, they were 64 percent lower than the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

Clay Travis with Outkick tweeted his thoughts after seeing the initial numbers.

“Just 7.2 million people watched the first day of the Olympics from China,” he said. “That’s down 55% from 2018 and down 64% from 2014. Americans are overwhelmingly refusing to watch an Olympics that features athletes and countries bowing down to Chinese dictators. Love to see it.”

Other fans of the Beijing Olympics had their own theories as to why the ratings were so low.

“Most people likely didn’t realize it already started,” one person said.

“I think it’s more about time difference,” a second user replied. “And the fact that it’s the Winter Olympics that have had virtually zero promos. Most people couldn’t tell you one athlete competing (no disrespect).”