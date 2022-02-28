Ben Napier Shares Sneak Peek of Wife Erin Helping Him ‘Demo This Kitchen’

HGTV’s Home Town series has a lot of upcoming surprises. Ben Napier shared a little sneak peek of his wife, Erin helping him on a new project. Or Napier described it as helping him “demo this kitchen.”

Before a new episode, Ben and Erin Napier usually reveal a few sneak peeks via Instagram. Judging by the post, the Home Town couple knows how to remodel a home.

On February 27, Ben Napier shared a photo of the two working in a kitchen. In the post’s caption, Napier wrote, “Here’s a sneak peek at why we were craving #corndogs! Also, check out the #SmokeShow helping me demo this kitchen. Watch with us tonight on @hgtv at 8/7 central.”

Watch it on HGTV here if you missed the episode last night. And be sure to have a corndog ready while you watch. After reading Napier’s caption, several fans commented on the corndog reference. One user wrote, “Watching it right now and hungry for a Corndog!!”

Ben Napier Had the Chance to Live Out a Lifelong Dream

Besides the show, Ben Napier had the chance to live out one of his dreams. In a recent Instagram post, he shared a photo of him at Duke University.

He revealed that his father has been a Duke basketball fan for a few decades. Afterward, Napier said his father went to graduate school at Duke University. While he was a student there, he gave his sons tours of the facilities and took them to several basketball games.

In the caption of the post, Napier reflected on the good old days and his dream coming true. He wrote, “Well, this weekend was a dream. My dad has been a Duke basketball fan for decades, which lead to his four sons being @dukembb fans, and then he went to graduate school at @dukeuniversity.”

Next, Napier explained what he and his brothers got out of his father’s attendance. He added, “We loved walking the campus with him, and he took us to a game and some practices while he was a student. Jon Jackson and the basketball program secured us tickets for one of Coach K’s last home games. I owe the entire basketball staff a huge thank you. They welcomed my dad, my brothers, and myself with open arms. We got to tour the facilities, talk with a lot of the staff, watch the game, go to the press conference, and even meet the legend himself. It’s a memory that none of us will ever forget.”

Surely, it looks like Ben and Erin Napier enjoy spending time with family when they’re not working on the show. Especially when something like this comes up.