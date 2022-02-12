Bengals Fans Are Shotgunning Cans of Iconic Cincinnati Chili Ahead of Super Bowl LVI: Here’s Why

There’s no guarantee the Cincinnati Bengals will edge out the L.A. Rams in a historic Super Bowl LVI. But if Bengals’ fans can will it by downing loads of chili, then they’re doing their damndest to get the job done. With a Cincinnati classic, Skyline Chili, fans are gulping down the hearty beans with high hopes for a big win Sunday. And hey, we’ve seen weirder things when it comes to sports superstitions, so now’s not the time to knock it.

According to the New York Post, Skyline is an Ohio treasure. The 72-year-old brand of chili is also an official team food of both the Cincinnati Reds and the Cincinnati Cyclones. In other words, it’s a pretty big deal. So when Joe Burrow paved the way for a Bengals win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship, Ohioans everywhere were all in.

And what’s more, it’s not just the fans who are all about Skyline Chili, some Bengals players themselves swear by its meaty goodness.

“You put it in a swimming pool and I’ll dive in there and I’ll eat my way out,” said Bengals tight-end C.J. Uzomah.

If the Bengals win the Super Bowl, CJ Uzomah promises to swim in Skyline Chili. "Easy 100 percent… Put in a swimming pool I'll dive in there and eat my way out." @WLWT @Skyline_Chili #Bengals pic.twitter.com/wYlKKciUWj — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) February 10, 2022

Further, Ohioans are stoic by nature – they have to be. Professional sports across the state haven’t exactly been racking up championship titles recently (we know, the Cleveland Cavaliers had a decent run). However, the ritual is important to the die-hards. The ones who’ve dedicated their Sundays to the black and orange stripes.

Twitter Struggles to Understand Bengals’ Fans Ritual

But as it turns out, the whole chili chugging is not everyone’s cup of tea. A thread on Twitter quickly called into question the act with people hilariously reacting to videos of fans downing the stuff.

“Cincinnati Bengals fans are shotgunning entire cans of Skyline Chili to celebrate their Super Bowl appearance. There’s a lot to unpack here,” said Associated Press political correspondent Scott Bauer, per the Post.

Others echoed this shock.

“Every day, we stray further and further from God’s light….” one person said.

And not only are Cincinnati fans ignoring this commentary, they’re delighting in the practice. Certainly fans everywhere are high on life – and hoping for the first ever Super Bowl title for their team. Further, the chili is just one ingredient of a special twist on traditional chili. Cincinnati fans also like to add pasta and a pile of cheese. Whatever floats their boat!

Super Bowl LVI kicks off this Sunday, February 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC. It can also be streamed on Peacock. The Rams will be led by Matt Stafford in his first year with L.A. after being traded by Detroit. Joe Burrow is in his second season with Cincinnati after being drafted by the Ohio team in the first round in 2020.

Whoever you’re rooting for, this year’s Super Bowl will be epic on so many levels. So to all our Cincinnati fans out there, go get your Skyline and drink up! Cheers!