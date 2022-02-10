Bengals Fans Have Champagne Since 1989 to Celebrate Eventual Super Bowl Victory

For over 30 years, one family of Cincinnati Bengals fans has waited to open a bottle of champagne until their team wins the Super Bowl.

Katie Hood of Villa Hills, Kentucky, reached out to local news outlet WLWT to share her family’s incredible story. Apparently, Hood and her whole family grew up as diehard Bengals fans, especially her mother.

They attended too many home games to count and tuned into every away game. Whenever her mother watched the game on TV, Hood said she’d mute the TV and turn on the radio to hear only positive remarks about the Bengals.

The last time the Bengals made it to the Super Bowl was in 1989. To celebrate, Hood’s mother bought a bottle of champagne and put a homemade label on it. The label read, “To be opened at Bengals victory in Super Bowl.”

Unfortunately, the Bengals lost to the San Francisco 49ers in 1989. Hood’s family put the bottle in the basement, where it’s collected dust for over 30 years. Hood said the bottle represents a running joke in the family, and they believed the bottle would just get passed down to future generations.

But all that changed when the Bengals won the AFC Championship two weeks ago and earned their spot in the Super Bowl.

Cincinnati Family Prepare 1989 Champagne Bottle For Bengals Potential Super Bowl Victory

Even after the disappointing 1989 Super Bowl, Hood and her family continued to support the team. They would tailgate every Sunday before home games, staying for the entirety of the game even if it was a blowout loss. Every year, Hood’s mother would say, “This might be the year we get to toast the Bengals.”

Unfortunately, Hood and her mother stopped going to Bengals games in 2016. Her mother was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. Though the Hood family stopped attending home games, they continued watching every single Bengals game at home.

In August 2019, Hood’s mother died at age 62. The 1989 champagne bottle continued collecting dust in the basement. But now, the Hood family has brought out the bottle once more.

“It’s time to bring up mom’s bottle. She would’ve loved this,” Hood’s father said after the Bengals won the AFC Championship. The family cried together when they realized the Bengals would finally be going to the Super Bowl again, just like their mother always said.

Hood said their mother’s optimism has spread to the whole family now as they wait for Sunday’s Super Bowl game. The champagne bottle currently sits on the family’s dining room table, waiting for the result of the Bengals vs. LA Rams game. You can see a picture of it in the post below from WLWT.

Here’s to hoping the Hoods finally have a chance to pop it open.