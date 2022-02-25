‘Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk Saw ‘Inevitability’ That Chris Farley Would Die Young

“Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk has been around the industry for a long time. Because of that, he has been around a multitude of comedy stars over his decades-long career both as a stand-up and as an actor. One of the folks he was around was the late Chris Farley. Sadly, “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk saw ‘inevitability’ that Chris Farley would die young.

Odenkirk worked his way up with Farley on the comedy circuit. He saw what was coming with Farley due to his lifestyle. He wrote in his book, “Chris looked like a big zit, about to pop. Red, bloated, stubble-faced and sweating profusely. We chatted, and the whole time I’m thinking, ‘Goodbye, my friend.”

Not too long after Farley passed away at the young age of 33-years -old.

Vince Gilligan on “Better Call Saul”

“Better Call Saul” was not an inevitability, folks. Indeed, Saul Goodman took off in the later seasons of “Breaking Bad” and then it started to become a possibility as a spin-off.

Creator Vince Gilligan told TIME, “I wish I could give you an exact date, but indeed we started joking about a Better Call Saul spinoff I think sometime around late season two, after [Saul’s] first episode aired, that first one that Peter [Gould] wrote. We must have seen some kind of kernel of truth in the the joke because after about the fourth or fifth time we said it, it started to dawn on me that we should make an effort to do this. And Bob Odenkirk reminded me recently that the first time I mentioned the thought to him was when I was directing the final episode of season three. I really need to keep a diary or something because I can never remember when things happened exactly.”

It was actually a bit earlier, according to Odenkirk. It was something of a joke idea at first that really took off.

Spin-Off Takes Off

He concluded, “It was season five. Sometime around season four might have been about the first time I ever broached it to Sony or AMC, but we only started talking about it in earnest the second half of season five. I knew Breaking Bad was ending, and I learned a lesson a long time ago that I should have my next job lined up after my current job ended. So once we knew we had 16 more episodes in season five and particularly once we knew we were down to our final eight, I started to discuss it in earnest with Peter–not just because he created the character, Saul Goodman, but also because I knew he was ready to run his own television series.”

It worked to have the next thing already lined up. It was Peter Gould’s time to shine and run that show following the end of “Breaking Bad”. The rest was history.