‘Better Call Saul’ Cast Once Came to the Rescue of a Stray Dog

You likely don’t need another reason to love the cast of “Better Call Saul” but here is another one anyway.

As it turns out, the cast members of “Better Call Saul” are nothing like the shady characters they portray on the AMC series. Their kindness and generosity saved nine lives that came into their life as they filmed the latest season of the hit series.

A heavily pregnant dog wandered onto the “Better Call Saul” site one day, desperate for food and water. Several cast members including Bob Odenkirk, Patrick Fabian and Rhea Seehorn took care of the pup as it found its way to the set for several days. Odenkirk said in a recent interview that the dog was “in a bad place” and in dire need of care. The actors began providing the dog with food and water and it became a “mascot” of sorts for the productions team.

“She came to our set every day for food and water, and then Rhea (Seehorn) and I and Patrick (Fabian) brought the dog back to our place,” Odenkirk says.

Fittingly, the cast named the dog “Lucky” and soon after choosing the “Better Call Saul” set as home, she gave birth to nine puppies. Seahorn even assisted Lucky in the birth-giving process, which she described as “chaotic” and required help from multiple people. The best news of all is that all nine pups were given forever homes by loving families. It could not have not worked out any better for the cast, Lucky and her nine pups. Fabian also adopted Lucky and the “runt” of the litter, he named “Star.” In a video interview, Fabian brought Lucky back together with the cast.

‘Better Call Saul’ is Just Weeks Away From Season Six Return

If you are a “Better Call Saul” fan, and there are many out there, it is time to get excited for season six. The hit AMC series will premiere its latest season in a matter of weeks, scheduled for an April 18 start.

There are numerous storylines to tie up as we head into a new season. The fifth season conclusion left us with more questions than answers but that is expected from a show that is a thrill a minute.

The biggest question of the sixth and final “Better Call Season” revolves around the titular character. What will be the straw that breaks Jimmy McGill’s back, completing his transformation into shady criminal lawyer Saul Goodman for Good?

We will also be on the lookout for more “Breaking Bad” references and characters jumping aboard. Could we see the return of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in the final season? Fans of the show would certainly love to see that.