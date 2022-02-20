‘Better Call Saul’ Fans Hope the Final Season Answer These Burning Questions

During its five-year run, Breaking Bad made television history, becoming one of the most iconic shows of all time and winning close to 100 awards with just five seasons. One of its biggest contributions to TV, however, was the smash-hit spin-off show that came as a result of its massive success, Better Call Saul. And now, seven years and five seasons later, the sixth and final season of the spin-off is quickly approaching.

A dark comedy/legal drama hybrid, Better Call Saul follows Bob Odenkirk‘s character as he descends from an upstanding lawyer named Jimmy McGill to the slimy criminal lawyer, Saul Goodman. Fans are anxious for the premiere of Season 6, in part because it’s been almost two years since the final episode of Season 5, but also because they have a lot of questions that need answering before the series finale.

Hilariously, Bob Odenkirk seems to have the same questions as fans of the show, despite the series revolving around him and his character. The main question on everyone’s mind is this: what happened to Kim Wexler? In Better Call Saul Season 5, Kim Wexler, Saul Goodman’s wife, went through a dramatic personality shift – and no one knows why; not even Saul Goodman.

Odenkirk says of the upcoming season, “I’d like to know who Kim is, I don’t get it. For most of the show, there’s been this character that’s very upright and working very, very hard consciously to be an upstanding citizen and make progress in this field, and then has little slip-up moments where she kind of shows another side, or kind of lets her guard down or something.”

“She’s almost evil,” he continues. “And, like, I don’t, what the hell is, who the f*** is she? So I think they gotta get to that now. They better get to it and tell us what the hell is the screw loose inside Kim.”

Bob Odenkirk Discusses Health Filming ‘Better Call Saul’ Final Season

After overcoming production delays due to the pandemic, the final season of Better Call Saul was pushed back further following a serious health scare. While filming Season 6 of Better Call Saul, Bob Odenkirk collapsed. Upon being rushed to the hospital, it was discovered that he had suffered a heart attack.

Odenkirk didn’t let the life-threatening event stop him, however. He says that, if anything, it only made him more determined to live life to the fullest. “Some people make their way through an experience like that and think, ‘I have to change my life. I have to stop, whatever.’ And my thought was, ‘I have to keep going. This is great.'”

He understands that he’s fortunate to be alive. “I’m good,” Odenkirk says. “I was very, very lucky in that I had a heart attack near my co-stars. I didn’t go to my trailer, and also we weren’t on location. If we’d been on location, I probably wouldn’t be here talking to you. If I’d gone to my trailer, I wouldn’t be here talking to you right now.”