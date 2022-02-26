‘Better Call Saul’ Fans Still Can’t Get Over One Line

Few shows in television history can boast rivaling the popularity of Breaking Bad. However, to say Better Call Saul has done pretty well would be an understatement. The spin-off spawned by the smash-hit crime drama has held fans’ attention for seven years and fifty episodes. To fans’ dismay, the series is already approaching its final season. But as they say, “it’s better to go out on top.”

With the end in sight, fans are looking back on the series, fondly discussing their favorite moments and lamenting the relatively short lifespan of the beloved show.

Way back in the pilot episode, before he became Saul Goodman, Jimmy McGill was fired from the law firm owned by Howard Hamlin. Later in the episode, Jimmy confronts his former coworker at the firm. And it was during the ensuing conversation that Howard Hamlin, played by Patrick Fabian, dropped a line that fans will never forget.

In a tone of voice dripping with frosty indifference, Hamlin says, “You know, Jimmy, sometimes, in our line of work, you can get so caught up in the idea of winning that you forget to listen to your heart.”

Though this line was meant as a jab at the show’s antihero, it caught fans’ attention in a big way. In a recent Reddit post, Better Call Saul fans discussed how the line impacted them in real life.

One fan wrote, “Howard’s advice for Jimmy hit me so hard that I quit my job and changed careers.” Another posted, “I’m in the process of switching to a ‘less desirable’ job because of this. No longer chasing money and fame, but well-being.”

While fans argue over the sincerity of the statement to Jimmy McGill, they agree that the line is one of the best in the entire series.

‘Better Call Saul’ Fans Get an Inside Look at Jimmy McGill’s Transformation

Saul Goodman, the antihero of Better Call Saul, wasn’t always a sleazy criminal lawyer. Once upon a time, he was Jimmy McGill, an upstanding citizen, and hardworking public defender. Throughout the series, viewers see Jimmy McGill’s transformation into the unsavory character that is Saul Goodman. In a recent interview, Bob Odenkirk gave Better Call Saul fans some insight into what it takes to portray that transition.

“I mean, people ask me if I like Saul Goodman,” Odenkirk says. “The answer is no. I like Jimmy McGill. Saul Goodman is the kind of person I would avoid, pretty much at all costs, for a million reasons. Not the least is fashion sense.”

Continuing with his explanation, Bob Odenkirk says the end result is worth the effort. “Keeping those two people in the same body, and having them matter and connect up, can be a challenge for the writers and for me. It’s been a great, great effort to try to make it work. I can’t wait for people to see this final season. There are so many different places it goes, and there’s so much happening. It’s amazing.”