‘Better Call Saul’ Final Season Premiere Date Revealed

Season six of Better Call Saul will premiere on April 18, 2022, via AMC. This will be the series last and final season celebrating a successful seven years since the show’s debut in 2015. The upcoming release may have come out sooner if the production wasn’t running late due to the global pandemic. Additionally, Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk faced a mild heart attack on set in September which delayed filming even more. Luckily, Odenkirk was able to come back to work six weeks later.

The final chapter will come out in two parts with a total of 13 episodes. Part 1 will feature the first seven episodes running from April through May with part 2 airing after a six-week break. The last seven episodes will come out starting on July 11. The short break in between the two halves is so that the series can participate in the Emmy nominations for this year as well as in 2023.

Bob Odenkirk is back as the infamous Saul Goodman

The American crime drama centers around Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), a former con artist who evolves into Saul Goodman, the colorful criminal lawyer we know and love from Breaking Bad. The final season of Better Call Saul will culminate as McGill makes his final transition to being Saul Goodman.

“In my eyes, this is our most ambitious, surprising, and, yes, heartbreaking season,” said co-creator and showrunner Peter Gould in a statement. “Even under incredibly challenging circumstances, the whole Saul team — writers, cast, producers, directors, and crew — have outdone themselves. I couldn’t be more excited to share what we’ve accomplished together.”

AMC released a teaser on Twitter of the upcoming season revealing its return date involving cousins, Marco and Leonel Salamanca.

Check it out below.

#BetterCallSaul returns for its final season. Mark your calendar. pic.twitter.com/xX7Rsb3qmK — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) February 7, 2022

AMC announces Better Call Saul return among other news

Announcements involving the return of Better Call Saul came from AMC during its Television Critics Association session on Thursday. The network took this time to release a series of statements including their sister channel IFC will launch a new season of Documentary Now! sometime this year. The mockumentary will continue with Helen Mirren hosting in addition to the show’s executive producers, Bill Hader, Fred Armisen, and Seth Meyers.

Documentary Now! will debut its fourth season later this year in three installments via IFC and AMC+. The comedy series presents itself as a long-running news magazine for celebrated documentary films. Kicking off commemorating its 50th season, Documentary Now! impersonates the style of each documentary with a satirical twist. The upcoming episodes will highlight fashion documentaries, The September Issue and 3 Salons at the Seaside titled “Two Hairdressers in Bagglyport”; a sports feature similar to When We Were Kings named “How They Threw Rocks”; and the 2021 Oscar-winning, My Octopus Teacher (“My Monkey Grifter”).