‘Better Call Saul’: Gus and Mike Finally Team Up in Season Six

A new promotional photo for the sixth and final season of “Better Call Saul” shows two well-known characters working side by side.

Fans of all-time great television series “Breaking Bad” know that meth kingpin Gus Fring and former law enforcer Mike Ehrmantraut will join forces. The events of “Better Call Saul” will show how this unlikely partnership formed. The promotional photo shows the two men standing together observing something in the distance. Fring is shining a light toward their subject and neither appears too happy about what they are seeing. Of course, these two “Breaking Bad” characters are notorious for never smiling and that appears to be the case for “Better Call Saul” as well.

We know that Mike will eventually become Gus’s right-hand man in his drug cartel enterprise. Mike is a fixer of sort for Gus, easily taking out his boss’s enemies and making sure orders are followed. “Better Call Saul” has already shown viewers how Mike and Gus connect through their shared hatred of cartel boss Hector Salamanca. Mike started working for Gus by overseeing the secret construction of a “superlab” in order to manufacture meth more efficiently. The lab will eventually belong to chemistry expert Walter White and his sidekick, Jesse Pinkman. White will eventually become the all-powerful kingpin “Heisenberg” the “Breaking Bad” protagonist. Both Gus and Mike will meet their end at Walter White’s hands in the events of “Breaking Bad.”

Mike also has a mutually beneficial relationship with Jimmy McGill, a small-time conman and attorney. The two men take turns doing dirty work for each other. Mike will become a fixer McGill, who will eventually become shady lawyer Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad. Despite helping Saul with legal problems, Mike’s loyalties are with Gus, who pays him very well for his assistance.

‘Better Call Saul’ Set To Return to Televison in April

Gus, Mike and Saul will be back in our lives when “Better Call Saul” returns to television on April 22. Showrunner and executive producer Peter Gould says fans should buckle up because season six is going to be a bumpy ride.

“In my eyes, this is our most ambitious, surprising, and, yes, heartbreaking season,” he says. Even under incredibly challenging circumstances, the whole ‘Better Call Saul’ team — writers, cast, producers, directors, and crew — have outdone themselves. I couldn’t be more excited to share what we’ve accomplished together.”

“Heartbreaking’ is an interesting choice of words to describe the upcoming sixth and final season. Two fan-favorite and prominent characters, Kim Wexler and Nacho Varga, are nowhere to be found by the time “Breaking Bad” arrives. Many “Better Call Saul” watchers think their absence in future events means they will meet their demise before the sixth season comes to an end.