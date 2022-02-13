‘Better Call Saul’: Here’s What One Spin-Off Entails

It looks like the Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul may create some spinoffs of its own. Here’s what one spinoff entails:

The spinoff, from AMC Networks, is an animated series called Slippin’ Jimmy. So, an animated series that’s a spinoff of a live-action drama? That’s certainly new.

The six part animated series will follow the adventures of a younger, animated Jimmy McGill and his friends as he grows up in Chicago Illinois. The animated series will pay an homage to 70s cartoons. Each episode will pay homage to a specific movie genre.

Slippin’ Jimmy was originally announced in March of 2021. It’s written by Better Call Saul screenwriters Ariel Levine and Kathleen Williams-Foshee. And is animated by Starburns, which also animates Rick and Morty. The voice talent lined up to participate in the series include Chi McBride, Laraine Newman and Sean Giambrone.

The show will stream exclusively on AMC+

‘Better Call Saul’ Is Gearing Up For its Final Season

Better Call Saul, meanwhile, is about to release its sixth and final season. The show, starring Bob Odenkirk, has been widely praised by critics and viewers alike during its run. The show has been on hiatus for almost 2 years thanks to COVID-19 as well as Bob Odenkirk’s heart attack on set while filming last year.

Odenkirk has teased a “Substantial” Series finale that he’s quite content with.

In an interview with Variety, he talked about how production opted to go with a finale that’s full of substance over flashy moments.

“It’s not flashy. It’s substantial. And on some level, it’s things I hoped for. For years, in this character’s brain. On the other hand, yeah. I have to read it again. But what I like about it is, it’s not cheap. It’s not easy, It doesn’t feel cartoonish. It’s pretty great, I think,” he said.

And after years of delays and accidents, the show has finally wrapped filming. Odenkirk shared a huge thank you to the cast and crew in a social media post on the last day.

“Yesterday an amazing crew of people finished shooting Better Call Saul in Albuquerque, NM. It began in 2014, with great writing always leading the charge, and despite challenges of all kinds, our energy and care never flagged. I am honored to have been part of it,” he shared.

Fans have loved both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, but both shows seem to know when its time to say goodbye. Hopefully, the ending of Better Call Saul will deliver like the ending of its flagship show did. Thankfully, there’s plenty of spinoff content to enjoy after the show is over.

The season will premiere on AMC on April 18th.