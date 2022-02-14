‘Better Call Saul’: Jimmy Is Living the Dream But It Won’t Last in New Clip

“Better Call Saul” is coming to an end, folks. The final season officially comes out on April 18. However, one of the biggest teases is the return of certain terrifying brothers for this final season starring Bob Odenkirk. Fans cannot wait to see how it all ends for Jimmy. However, in a new clip, we see Jimmy living the dream, but we know it won’t last.

Because this is a prequel, fans know where this goes for Jimmy, ultimately. “Breaking Bad” established how this all went for Jimmy and the rest of the crew. In the new clip, Jimmy has got clients galore. Things are coming up positive for Saul Goodman. However, the final season figures to show how the final shoe will drop for one of television’s favorite characters.

Bob Odenkirk on “Better Call Saul”

Odenkirk paid his dues for years before he broke out on “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul”. Now, though, Odenkirk has become a bonafide star in Hollywood. However, the AMC hit comes to a close after six seasons this spring. Don’t tell Odenkirk, that, though, because he takes it one script at a time.

He told Esquire, “I do not know. I mean, come on. Why would I do that to myself? I’m going to be playing this character and we’re going to be shooting until November. And if I already knew what was happening, I would be depriving myself of so much excitement. I want for there to be a new thing every three weeks [when we’re filming] and to find fresh energy and excitement.”

He wants to feel the excitement of not knowing what’s coming. He wants to maintain his excitement and find out what’s next each time he gets a new script. Odenkirk is a fan of the program and where it’s going.

He continued, “In a general way there’s a similarity with the writers of the show. [Creator of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul] Vince [Gilligan] is there side by side with [Better Call Saul co-creator and co-showrunner] Peter [Gould] as the final season is put together. If you remember Breaking Bad there was so much that built up and then in the last season [Gilligan] starts knocking things down and starts lighting fires and burning everything down – and that’s what’

It was a different feel. However, he is able to do it all over again with the legendary direct Vince Gilligan. It was different because it was all about tearing apart the world that Gilligan had made over the previous seasons. The world that Walter White created would soon come crashing down all around him. The final season was all about Gilligan tearing down what he spent years prior building up. It’s a different situation on “Better Call Saul”. You can watch “Better Call Saul” on AMC or Hulu.