‘Better Call Saul’: Kim Returns in New Look

A brand new season of “Better Call Saul” is on its way, due to hit AMC this April, and that means the return of our favorite characters.

One such returning character is Kim Wexler and new promotional photos show the attorney hard at work. Decked in her trademark blue color, Kim has a big smile on her face as she settles in for the day. She appears to be in some sort of office building with a bright light above her head. She has a case slung across her shoulder that no doubt contains important files for an upcoming case she is working on. The most interesting aspect of the photo is the clear silhouette of a man in the background and she appears to be addressing someone in the photo. Might she be speaking to her new husband, Jimmy McGill? Or is she talking to Lalo Salamanca, who has established himself as the “big bad” of “Better Call Saul?”

Played by actress Rhea Seahorn, Kim Wexler is a young and rising attorney with tons of ambitions and motivation. She is also the love interest of “Better Call Saul” antagonist Jimmy McGill, who will eventually become the titular character, Saul Goodman. Kim is straight as an arrow and typically strives to do what is right in the eyes of the law. Her husband, however, is a former con man who bends the rules more often than he follows them. Witnessing Jimmy’s unsavory actions has released her inner demons as she sees him profit from cheating the system. She often joins in on his shenanigans, first for fun but later in order to protect Jimmy and herself.

When we last see Jimmy and Kim, they are being threatened by Lalo as he is suspicious of their actions.

‘Better Call Saul’ Star Rhea Seahorn Talks About Kim’s Motives

Rhea Seahorn is excellent as Kim Wexler, standing toe to toe with Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman. In a 2020 interview with Looper, she shares how she brings Kim to life and gives her as much depth as any character on the show.

“I relate to wanting to believe that if you work hard enough and are smart enough that everything will be okay,” she says. “I also relate very much to hanging onto that almost a bit too much, and to wanting to be self-sufficient and finding solace in that.”

Seahorn says her personality is completely different from Kim’s personality but knew she had to adapt.

“I really wanted Kim to have this stillness, and that arose out of the economy of language they gave her in those first couple of episodes,” she says. “I thought, well, she’s clearly a very strong, interesting, intelligent person, and they hired me based on the subtext they saw me putting into the audition. So, I think they’re on the same page as me, that she doesn’t seem to be somebody who is snowed by Jimmy. She isn’t someone who is really quick to contribute to a conversation.”