‘Better Call Saul’: One Moment Proved Sometimes Friends Are Worse Than Foes

Fans of the hit AMC series “Better Call Saul” know that the popular show is not afraid to push its limits or its characters.

One such character is Nacho Varga and his ride through five “Better Call Saul” seasons has been a sight to behold. A career criminal, Nacho is rising through the ranks of a powerful drug cartel headed up by Hector Salamanca. When Hector wants to use Nacho’s father’s autobody shop as a front, the two men cannot come to an agreement. Fearing Hector would harm his father, Nacho plots to kill the Cartel leader by poisoning him. The attempt fails with Hector only suffering a heart attack but surviving the assassination attempt. Even worse, Hector’s rival, fellow Cartel leader Gus Fring, discovers that Nacho is behind the attempt on Hector’s life. Gus blackmails Nacho into becoming a double agent to provide information on the Salamanca organization. With no other choice, Nacho agrees. This arrangement leads to one of the most iconic moments in “Better Call Saul” history.

Fring’s men stage an attack scene to make it look like Nacho and also his partner were attacked. As part of making the scene look real, Gus’s crew shoots Nacho in the shoulder. As he gets out of the vehicle and walks toward the desert, he is shot once more, this time in the gut.

“It needs to look real,” Tyrus says.

As Nacho lay dying in the desert, a couple of Salamanca’s men find him and take him for medical attention. The ploy works to perfection as Nacho also solidifies his “loyalty” to the Salamanca team.

Nacho is now stuck in the middle of a rising cartel war and is also forced into playing both sides. Intense scenes like this are what make “Better Call Saul.”

‘Better Call Saul’ Season Six is on the Way

The sixth and final season of “Better Call Saul” will arrive later this year on April 18. It’s the news that fans on the show have been waiting on for some time. Season six will arrive nearly two years after the season five finale, but fans know it will be well worth the extended wait.

As it did with most everything, the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic also threw a huge ranch into the production of season six. “Better Call Saul” was actually renewed for a sixth season in January 2020. Filming for the farewell season also only wrapped a short time ago. Bob Odenkirk, who plays the titular character, Saul Goodman, marked the final day of filming with a social media post.

Yesterday an amazing crew of people finished shooting "Better Call Saul" in Albuquerque, NM. It began in 2014, with great writing always leading the charge, and despite challenges of all kinds, our energy and care never flagged. I am honored to have been part of it. pic.twitter.com/6tJICNbleh — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) February 10, 2022

“Yesterday an amazing crew of people finished shooting “Better Call Saul” in Albuquerque, NM,” he says. “It began in 2014, with great writing always leading the charge, and despite challenges of all kinds, our energy and care never flagged. I am honored to have been part of it.”