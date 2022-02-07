‘Better Call Saul’ Releases Cryptic Teaser for Final Season

Breaking Bad has an impressive list of accolades. It’s a worldwide phenomenon, has a staggering 92 awards under its belt (in addition to being nominated for hundreds more), and is considered one of the greatest television shows of all time. But one of the most impressive accomplishments of all? The fact that it spurred another award-winning show, Better Call Saul.

The long-running Breaking Bad spin-off, Better Call Saul, premiered in 2015 and has had fans on the edge of their seats ever since. Sadly, however, the long-running drama is coming to an end. The sixth and final season of Better Call Saul is on the horizon, and though a release date hasn’t been confirmed, a recent teaser has given us some clues.

The teaser is a whopping 15 seconds in length, but for the internet sleuths out there, it might as well be a message in neon lights. Fans are positive that the Better Call Saul team created it knowing that the show’s diehard followers would understand exactly what it meant.

To fan the flames even higher, Better Call Saul star, Bob Odenkirk, took to Twitter to post, “Someday…SOON. It’s a helluva great season. Our best…”

Finding the Evidence in the ‘Better Call Saul’ Teaser

The clip, entitled “Mark Your Calendar”, begins with an ultra-close-up of the glossy boots belonging to The Cousins. The lethal twin brothers make their way through a crime scene while police and forensics officials either watch in awe or avert their eyes.

#BetterCallSaul returns for its final season. Mark your calendar. pic.twitter.com/xX7Rsb3qmK — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) February 7, 2022

Now, how does this give us any clues as to the premiere date for the final season? Well, if you look closely at the ground, you’ll see two evidence tags marked “D” and “R”. Enthusiastic fans have guessed that this is a code meaning April 18th.

As the “D” tag is in the foreground, we can assume it’s meant to come first. “D” is the fourth letter of the alphabet, leading fans to the fourth month of the year: April. “R” comes second and is the 18th letter, completing the April 18th premiere date.

To make this theory even stronger, it just so happens that April 18th falls on a Monday this year, and Better Call Saul typically airs on Monday nights. The final piece of evidence? The fifth season of Better Call Saul aired in April as well.

Although this has yet to be confirmed by AMC, it wouldn’t be the first time that hawk-eyed fans of a movie or show have pieced together a message from what most would assume is a simple advertisement. In the meantime, if you need a smile, you can read the comments section under the teaser. There you’ll find hundreds of fans screaming virtually in excitement for the return of their favorite show.