‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Adds New Comedy With David Cross

Fans of comedy are rejoicing with the news that “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk and “Arrested Development” star David Cross are reuniting.

The two television icons have a new project in the works called “Guru Nation” that will bring them back together on Paramount Plus. Odenkirk, who stars in “Better Call Saul, and Cross last teamed up in the late 1990s for “Mr. Show,” a sketch comedy show that aired on HBO. “Guru Nation” will star Odenkirk and Cross as rival cult gurus that specialize in misleading their delusional followers. Comedy lovers are already dreaming of all the possibilities with those two sharing the screen. Odenkirk’s younger brother, actor, and comedian Bill Odenkirk will also be a part of the show. The series is a “docu-style” comedy, like “The Office” and “Parks and Rec.”

“Borat 2” director Jason Woliner will direct “Guru Nation” when it begins production for Paramount Television Studios,” according to Deadline. The Odenkirk brothers, along with Cross and Woliner are executive producers on the show. Joining them are Bob Odenkirk’s wife, Naomi Odenkirk, Marc Provissiero and Tim Sarkes.

The new comedy series certainly has an interesting premise and with the popularity of “mockumentaries,” the show could do quite well. Odenkirk and Cross are top-notch, versatile actors with comedic chops to spare.

Odenkirk is currently starring in the hit “Breaking Bad ” sequel “Better Call Saul” and has drawn much acclaim. The actor plays Saul Goodman, a shady criminal attorney that once helped Walter White and Jesse Pinkman build a drug empire. But before he became Saul Goodman, he was a small-time criminal and aspiring attorney Jimmy McGill. “Better Call Saul” details McGill’s journey into the criminal underworld and how he ultimately turns into Saul Goodman.

‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Prepares for Show’s Finale

Entertainment fans have long-wondered was is next for Bob Odenkirk’s career and it appears “Guru Nation” is the answer. But before he can take up his latest project, he will have to finish out “Better Call Saul.”

In a recent interview, he talks about the excitement of filming the final season of “Better Call Saul” and the feelings that go along with it.

“Well, I’ll tell you one thing. It’s not a spoiler because technically I don’t know what it means,” Odenkirk says. “But my friend Peter Gould tells me when Better Call Saul is done it will shed new light… you will see Breaking Bad and the story of Breaking Bad in a different way. It will be different from what you think you know. I always considered Saul a bit of an ancillary character in Breaking Bad and so I’m surprised to hear that.”

You can bet the final season of “Better Call Saul” will be a non-stop thrill ride through the end — and fans would not have it any other way.