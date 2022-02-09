‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Opens Up About His Heart Attack

Actor Bob Odenkirk of Better Call Saul and Nobody recently opened up about his terrifying heart attack last year. The actor suffered a heart attack while filming for Better Call Saul last summer.

Odenkirk recently sat down with The New York Times where he discussed what that was like, and what exactly happened. The 59-year-old actor knew that there was something going on with his heart, but got conflicting advice about what to do.

“I’d known since 2018 that I had this plaque buildup in my heart,” he told the publication. He “went to two heart doctors at Cedars-Sinai, and I had dye and an M.R.I. and all that stuff, and the doctors disagreed.”

Apparently, one doctor told him said he should start taking medication while another doctor said he should wait. Odenkirk decided to wait, but then one of those pieces of plaque broke up on the set of Better Call Saul.

“We were shooting a scene, we’d been shooting all day, and luckily I didn’t go back to my trailer,” Odenkirk explained. Thankfully, he decided to go to an area where a lot of his co-stars hang out. “I went to play the Cubs game and ride my workout bike [at a space where he and his co-stars regularly spent downtime], and I just went down. Rhea [Seehorn] said I started turning bluish-gray right away.”

The ‘Better Call Saul’ Health And Safety Supervisor Jumped into Action

Patrick Fabian, another co-star he has on Better Call Saul, was also with him when he collapsed. They immediately called medics to the scene. But after a few minutes, assistant director Angie Meyer and the show’s health and safety supervisor, Rosie Estrada, arrived and administered CPR. They hooked him up to an automatic defibrillator and had to zap him three times before his heart started getting its rhythm back.

“Around 5 a.m. the next morning they went through right [at my wrist area] and blew up the little balloons and knocked out that plaque and left stents in two places,” Odenkirk described.

News of Odenkirk’s heart attack traveled quickly, and plenty of fans and friends alike publicly wished him well. It’s incredibly lucky that he got the medical assistance he needed in time, and was able to recover in a New Mexico hospital. Following the emergency surgery.

And amazingly, once Odenkirk had time to recover, it was right back to set for him, shooting the final season of Better Call Saul. Better Call Saul, which is a prequel to breaking bad and is acclaimed by critics, will say goodbye after season six.