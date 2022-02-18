‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Provides Update on ‘Nobody’ Sequel

“Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk is a busy man these days and he may just have a new project in the not-so-distant future.

On “Better Call Saul,” Bob Odenkirk plays Jimmy McGill, a tragic character whose alter-ego is waiting to burst through. McGill a small-time conman will eventually become shady attorney Saul Goodman, whom we all know and love from his “Breaking Bad” actions. Odenkirk has won a great deal of acclaim from both “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” from fans and critics. Last year, Odenkirk added “action star” to his list of credits with the highly successful “Nobody” film. The move was a monumental success, racking up over $55 million against a reported $16 million budget. The film is so successful that a “Nobody” sequel is in the works.

To this point, Universal Pictures has not yet given “Nobody 2” the official green light. Odenkirk, who just wrapped up filming for the final “Better Call Saul,” tells Empire that progress is being made.

“We are working on making that happen,” he says. “Universal has been very upbeat and welcoming. Derek [Kolstad, screenwriter] and I have talked story. It’s not a sure thing yet, but we’re working on it. I think the signs point to yes. Let’s make Nobody 2, and I’m going to kick more ass than I ever have.

Fans would certainly love to see “Nobody 2” in the future, judging their response to the first film. The film sees the “Better Call Saul” star take on the role of “Hutch,” a retired assassin with a penchant for trouble. Events force Hutch to “unretire” and enter into battle with evildoers. The film is a fun thrill ride and sets Odenkirk into a world he is unfamiliar with. He pulls it off quite nicely, however.

‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Talks Health, New Season

A scary situation occurred last year on the “Better Call Saul” set with Odenkirk suffering a heart attack while filming the final season. He since recovered and appears ready to play protagonist Hutch Parker in a “Nobody” sequel. The actor says he is in a good place with his health after the scare.

“I’m good,” he says later in the interview. “I was very, very lucky in that I had a heart attack near my co-stars. I didn’t go to my trailer, and also we weren’t on location. If we’d been on location, I probably wouldn’t be here talking to you. If I’d gone to my trailer, I wouldn’t be here talking to you right now.”

With filming for the sixth and final “Better Call Saul” now complete, Odenkirk will have some time for himself. Fans of the “Breaking Bad” prequel are super-excited for the series to return to AMC. The first episode of season six will premiere on April 18.