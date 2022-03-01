‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Says Being in Shape for Movie Role May Have Saved His Life

Just a little over six months after his heart attack on the set of his hit TV series Better Call Saul, Bob Odenkirk reflects on the experience.

During his recent interview on The Howard Stern Show, the Better Call Saul star stated that being in shape for Nobody actually helped save his life. “Because I was in good shape. You kind of enlarge other veins around your heart. If you work out a lot. And I was told that more blood was able to go to my heart during CPR. Because these veins were just a little bit bigger from a lot of working out.”

The Better Call Saul castmate goes on to explain that the surgery that took place after his heart attack was pretty successful. The doctors were able to clear built-up plague from his left heart anterior. The actor was notably able to return to work on the AMC series by early September.

In regards to what advice he would give to fans in the event of a heart attack, the Better Call Saul actor added, “Take CPR classes. Because you can save lives with them.”

Bob Odenkirk Suffered From a Heart Attack While on the ‘Better Call Saul’ Set in July 2021

As previously reported, Odenkirk suffered from a heart attack while on the set of Better Call Saul. Luckily, with the help of the cast and crew, as well as three shocks from an automated defibrillator, the actor was able to survive and tell his story.

“I’d known since 2018 that I had this plaque buildup in my heart,” the actor recently shared with the New York Times. “I went to two heart doctors at Cedars-Sinai, and I had dye and an M.R.I. and all that stuff. And the doctors disagreed.”

Speaking about the incident on the Better Call Saul set, Odenkirk recalled, “We were shooting a scene, we’d been shooting all, and luckily I didn’t go back to my trailer. I wet to play the Cubs game and ride my workout bike, and I just went down.”

Luckily, his Better Call Saul co-star Rhea Seehorn saw what happened. “Rhea said I started turning bluish-gray right away,” Odenkirk explained. The show’s health safety supervisor, Rose Estrada, as well as the assistant director, Angie Meyer, administered the CPR and hooked him up to an automated defibrillator. “The third time, it got me that rhythm back.”

Seehorn also chimed in on the discussion to speak about her Better Call Saul co-star’s incident. “That’s its own weirdness. You didn’t have a near-death experience. You’re told you had one.”

The seven-episode part 1 of Better Call Saul season six is going to premiere on April 18th through the AMC network.