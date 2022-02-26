‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Talks Going Full Circle

Better Call Saul is coming to an end soon. For Bob Odenkirk, the filming process has been bittersweet, but he’s ready to move on.

Season 6 of the popular show just finished up production ahead of its April 18 premiere. This will be the last season of Better Call Saul. It makes sense that this would be an emotional experience for Bob Odenkirk. After playing the character for so long on Breaking Bad, and then being able to really explore Goodman’s backstory, we can imagine there’s a lot of sentiment attached to Better Call Saul.

Not to mention, Bob Odenkirk often worked long hours on the show and even went through a personal health crisis on set last year. Now that filming is over, the Better Call Saul star can take a breather and relax. However, based on things he recently said, we don’t think he’s going to do much relaxing.

“I think being allowed by providence and the universe to finish [the show], that feeling of completion and accomplishment was a big thing for me going forward,” said Odenkirk. “If it hadn’t happened, for a variety of reasons, if I had not finished the story, no, I probably wouldn’t have this feeling that I could move on. Now that I have this notch under my belt, finishing — we finished a week ago — is part of the confidence.”

According to him, filming Better Call Saul has been quite the experience. Thanks to the show’s great writers and co-stars, he’s been able to grow as an actor.

Bob Odenkirk On Jimmy McGill’s Transformation Into Saul Goodman

We’re sure that filming Better Call Saul was a doozy. After all, Bob Odenkirk’s character goes through the opposite of everything we would normally see on a show. No redemption here, just bad choice after bad choice. For Odenkirk, it was hard to balance McGill and Goodman.

“I mean, people ask me if I like Saul Goodman,” Odenkirk added. “The answer is no. I like Jimmy McGill. Saul Goodman is the kind of person I would avoid, pretty much at all costs, for a million reasons. Not the least is fashion sense. Keeping those two people in the same body, and having them matter and connect up, can be a challenge for the writers and for me, but it’s been a great, great effort to try to make it work. I can’t wait for people to see this final season. There are so many different places it goes, and there’s so much happening. It’s amazing.”

We can’t wait for the final season, either. The show is sure to end with a bang, but maybe not in the way we expect. According to Odenkirk, the finale is “this powerful, surprising, subtle, kind of low-key piece.”