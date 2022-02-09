‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Talks ‘Substantial’ Series Finale

With the final season of his hit AMC show Better Call Saul set to premiere later this year, Bob Odenkirk opens up about the ’substantial’ series finale.

During an interview with Variety, the Better Call Saul star described the show’s finale as a challenging way to go. To finish the series. “It’s not flashy. It’s substantial. And on some level, it’s things I hoped for. For years, in this character’s brain. On the other hand, yeah. I have to read it again. But what I like about it is, it’s not cheap. It’s not easy, It doesn’t feel cartoonish. It’s pretty great, I think.”

The Better Call Saul cast member also shared that he would want to end the series with “this kind” of character-development focus. “That’s what it’s about. Instead of something that just has guns in it. I guess there’s a few guns. But they’re not like in other episodes.”

‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Opens Up About His Heart Attack on the Set in July 2021

While continuing his chat with Variety, Bob Odenkirk opens up about the heart attack he suffered from on the Better Call Saul set in July 2021. “I’d known since 2018 that I had this plaque buildup in my heart. I went to two heart doctors at Cedar-Sinai. And I Had dye and an MRI and all that stuff. And the doctors disagreed.”

The Better Call Saul actor also explained that one of his doctors urged him to start on medication. But another doctor told him he could wait. So, he decided to wait on medication. He shared that while everything was fine, apparently one of the pieces of plaque broke up while he was on the set.

“We were shooting a scene,” Odenkirk recalled. “We’d been shooting all day. And luckily I didn’t go back to my trailer. I went to play the Cubs game and ride my workout bike [at a space where he and his co-stars regularly spent downtime. And I just went down. Rhea [Seehorn] said I started turning bluish-gray right away.”

Seehorn and fellow Better Call Saul co-star Patrick Fabian were with Odenkirk when he collapsed. They attracted the attention of the medics on the scene with screaming. The New York Times reports that health safety supervisor, Rosa Estrada, and an assistant director, Angie Meyer, arrived. They administered CPR and hooked him up to an automated defibrillator. The machine zapped him twice and produced an irregular pulse that disappeared quickly. Odenkirk then said, “The third time. It got me that rhythm back.”

Odenkirk went on to add that he was transported to Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico around 5 a.m. the next morning. “They went through right [at my wrist area] and blew up the little balloons and knocked out the plaque and left stents in two places.”