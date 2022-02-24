‘Better Call Saul’ Star Rhea Seehorn Had One Big Worry

Kim Wexler is a key piece of the Saul Goodman puzzle. In Better Call Saul, Kim is the anchor that tries to keep Jimmy from chasing his wildest impulses while always having his back whenever he doesn’t take that advice. Without Kim, Jimmy wouldn’t be where he is heading into season six (for better or worse). And without Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul wouldn’t be where it is — for worse.

So, it’s interesting that Rhea Seehorn wasn’t sold on the show at first. The writing was good as you would expect from the Breaking Bad boys, but joining their world comes with no guarantee. Anyone can die at any minute in a Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould production. So, Seehorn had serious reservations after signing onto Better Call Saul. Would she be looking for work again in two weeks?

“I spent the first couple of episodes praying that I’m not dead in the next episode,” she told TV Guide. The actress then indicated she had no idea how long the role would last. “They didn’t come to me and say, ‘She’s going to turn out to be the girlfriend and the love interest and appear to be a moral compass, and then be way more complex than we ever thought and have these dark sides.”

Truth is, neither did Gilligan or Gould. Like in Breaking Bad with Aaron Paul, they didn’t have much planned out for Seehorn’s character after the first season. The showrunners didn’t realize what they had until Seeehorn took the character and made it something bigger than they planned.

“She just brings so much depth, and there’s so much thought and so much intelligence to every moment that she plays,” Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould told Rolling Stone. “She’s able to play all the ideas between the words and make them ring and sing. She’s just fascinating to watch. You want to know what’s going on between those ears.”

What’s Kim’s Fate After In Final Season of ‘Better Call Saul’?

Since Kim isn’t in Breaking Bad, which takes place canonically after Better Call Saul, one of the biggest questions heading into the final season of Saul is what happens to her? She went from Jimmy’s moral compass to his accomplice. That transformation has a lot of fans worried that Kim won’t survive the final season of Better Call Saul, which returns on April 18.

Though, Bob Odenkirk, who plays Jimmy in the series, is more hopeful about his TV wife’s fate.

“I don’t think she dies,” Odenkirk told The Guardian before they began filming. “I think she’s in Albuquerque, and she’s still practicing law.”

It’s a lovely thought. But it’s probably not a reality. Gould told Rolling Stone that Kim may be in over her head.

“In a lot of ways, Kim is the soul in question here,” Gould said. “We know, for better or worse, who Saul Goodman seemed to be on Breaking Bad. But what happens to Kim Wexler? Where is she headed? There’s a lot of possibilities and a lot of not-so-great possibilities.”