‘Better Call Saul’: Why the Show Brought Back ‘Breaking Bad’s Gomie

The Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul has brought back a few Breaking Bad characters during its run. Here’s the interesting reason why the show decided to bring back Gomie:

The show, created by Vince Gilligan, is a prequel series to the iconic Breaking Bad. It follows the transformation of a pretty well-meaning defense lawyer and former con artist Jimmy McGill, who gradually makes his descent into what Breaking Bad viewers recognized as the hilariously shady Saul Goodman.

The show introduced Gomie (Steven Michael Quezada) into the series in Season 5, and fans were incredibly excited to have a familiar face. Also known as DEA Agent Steven Gomez, Gomie and his Partner, Hank Schrader, do make an appearance in the show. It appears the writers found a perfect opportunity to get them to make an appearance.

Showrunner Peter Gould explained the move to bring back Hank (and therefore Gomie) in a 2020 interview with Vulture.

“Our North Star, the thing we stay focused on as much as we possibly can is the story of Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman/Gene Takavic as he progresses through life … We try not [to] let our desire to work with these wonderful actors from ‘Breaking Bad’ take over. The story has to demand it. This season, we were thinking, Who’s the right opponent for Jimmy? As soon as we thought of the DEA, we thought, Wouldn’t it be amazing if it’s Hank?” he said.

‘Better Call Saul’ Is Heading Into Its 6th Season

Now, Better Call Saul is finally about to release its sixth and final season, that’ll fully see Jimmy make the full transition to Saul. It’s an interesting finale they have to write because most viewers know where the story is going in a general sense.

The season is only getting released now after filming was delayed due to COVID-19, then again when Lead actor Bob Odenkirk had a heart attack on set. He survived and was back on his feet after a stay in the hospital.

“I went to play the Cubs game and ride my workout bike [at a space where he and his co-stars regularly spent downtime], and I just went down. Rhea [Seehorn] said I started turning bluish-gray right away,” Odenkirk told the New York Times Times. Luckily, an on-set medical professional was able to get to him in time.

Better Call Saul will start airing new episodes on April 18th. Some fans had already spotted that, as network AMC dropped hints in promotional material. When the show airs, it’ll be almost two years since the show aired its last episode.